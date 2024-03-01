Clippers’ Russell Westbrook fractures hand on his bobblehead night

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook sustained a left hand fracture Friday during the Clippers’ win over the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena.

As the Clippers began to pour it on against the Washington Wizards in the third quarter Friday, bad news surfaced when the team announced guard Russell Westbrook had a left hand fracture.

Westbrook sustained the injury in the first half of the Clippers’ 140-115 win, on Westbrook’s bobblehead night at Crypto.com Arena. He played 10 minutes in the first half and scored six points. Westbrook, 35, is a 17-year veteran who was averaging 11.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.

The Clippers had lost three of their previous four games and were in need of some good vibes, especially after collapsing against the Lakers on Wednesday when they blew a 21-point lead in the fourth.

But against the Wizards, a team with the worst record in the NBA playing on back-to-back nights, the Clippers coasted to victory after pulling away in the third quarter. The Clippers opened a 28-point lead in the quarter, shooting 50% from the field. They held the Wizards to 36% from the field and 22.2% from three-point range.

It helped the Clippers to have Paul George back after he had missed two games with a left knee injury. George had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

But it was the play of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard that set up the blowout.

Harden was efficient, scoring 28 points on nine-for-13 shooting, going six for nine from three-point range. He also had eight assists and four rebounds, all while playing just 25 minutes.

Clippers forward Paul George, left, speaks with coach Tyronn Lue during the first half Friday. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Leonard had 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes.

With Westbrook out, Bones Hyland got some playing time. He finished with two points on one-for-seven shooting.

The Clippers will play their next three games on the road, two of them against stiff competition.

They face the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday before playing a Milwaukee Bucks team with the third-best record in the league Monday. The Clippers finish their trip Wednesday night at Houston.