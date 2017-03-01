Rockets' three-point barrage shoots down the Clippers

An avalanche of three-pointers poured down on the Clippers, overwhelming them in an astounding way.

It was so much of an assault that the Clippers meekly lost 122-103 to the long-range bomb-tossing Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

But perhaps what’s most telling is how the Clippers have gone 1-3 since the All-Star break.

The losses have come to Golden State, San Antonio and Houston, the top three teams in the Western Conference, respectively.

And the Clippers have been defeated by an average of 12.3 points a game against those three opponents.

In the middle of all this, the Clippers remained in fifth place in the West, a half-game behind the Utah Jazz, which lost at home Wednesday night. The Clippers are six games behind the third-seeded Rockets.

“Without making excuses, we’re still getting right,” Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said. “We just got our two guys (Chris Paul and Blake Griffin) back. It’s going to take a little bit of time…But that does not excuse how we played tonight. They out-toughed us tonight. They were the more driven team and that bothers me.”

The Rockets lived up to their billing as the NBA’s premier three-pointer shooters in attempts (40) and makes (14.6).

They unleashed a barrage on the Clippers, rendering whatever defense L.A. tried to play useless. Houston’s attack eventually put the Clippers in a 31-point hole.

The Clippers looked in disbelief while watching the Rockets shoot 38.5% (20 of 52) from three-point range — even as Houston let up when the game was out of reach.

