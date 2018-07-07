Clippers rookies have solid outing in Summer League debuts

Clippers rookies Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson got their first taste of NBA basketball Friday night and both were solid during their performances in the NBA Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center.
Gilgeous-Alexander, taken 11th overall in June’s draft, had 13 points and four assists in the Clippers’ 77- 71 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
He was five for 19 from the field, one for five from three-point range.
Robinson, drafted 13th overall, had 12 points on five-for-10 shooting.
Sindarius Thornwell, who started in 17 of the 73 games he played in for the Clippers last season, had 18 points and seven rebounds.
With the Clippers down three points with 52.3 seconds left, Thornwell made two free throws to pull them to within 72-71.
Golden State’s Josh Magette then drilled a three-pointer over Gilgeous-Alexander with 9.8 seconds left, putting the Clippers in a 75-71 hole they couldn’t dig out of.
Gilgeous-Alexander began the game making his first shot before missing his next five.
By halftime, he was three for 10 from the field, one for three from three-point range and had scored seven points. He did have two assists and was a plus-12 in the plus-minus category, a metric used to determine a player’s impact on the game.
Robinson was three for five from the field in the first half and one for three from three-point range in scoring seven points.
The Clippers announced Friday that they had signed Angel Delgado to a two-way contract to play on their NBA development league team.
Delgado, 23, had impressed the Clippers doing workouts, and that earned him a spot on the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.
Delgado played four seasons at Seton Hall University, where the 6-foot-10 center averaged 12.1 points and 11.0 rebounds over his career.
He didn’t score in 14 minutes of playing time against the Warriors.
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, consultant Jerry West and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank were among a front-office contingent attending the game.