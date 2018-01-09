Five takeaways from Clippers' win over Atlanta

Five takeaways from the Clippers’ 108-107 win over the Hawks at Staples Center on Monday:

1. It seems as if every game Lou Williams has a milestone for the Clippers. He did again Monday night after dropping 34 points on the Atlanta Hawks.

Williams become one of 12 players in the NBA this season to have scored 30 points or more in 10 games or more. He was 12-for-29 from the field, four-for-nine from three-point range against the Hawks.

Williams played 40 minutes, 47 seconds and was very tired after the game was over.

2. The Clippers were on fire from three-point range, raining down the long-distance bombs all game. They were nine-for-18 from three-point range, shooting 50%.

But none was bigger than the three-pointer C.J. Williams drilled with 9.1 seconds left that gave the Clippers the lead and sent them to a victory.

3. Because the Clippers are so shorthanded, they are forced to start players who don’t normally start. DeAndre Jordan is the only player who has started every game for the Clippers this season. He started alongside C.J. Williams and Wesley Johnson at forward and Lou Williams and rookie Jawun Evans at guard.

4. Evans may be a rookie, but he is a tough defender.

With the Clippers down 105-104, Evans forced Malcolm Delany into an offensive foul. Evans then made one of two free throws to tie the score at 105-105 with 1:05 left.

5. Rookie Tyrone Wallace, who was just signed to a two-way contract by the Clippers, played in his second game and was solid.

The 6-5 point guard scored 11 points. He was three-for-seven from the field, five-for-seven from three-point range.

