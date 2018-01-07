Five takeaways from Clippers' loss to Golden State

Because of injuries, the Clippers had a starting lineup of DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin, Sam Dekker, C.J. Williams and Jawun Evans.

Jordan, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Griffin, who left the game in the first quarter with a concussion, were the only two starters from the beginning of the season.

Williams, Evans and Dekker moved into the lineup out of necessity.

Williams started strong, making his first two shots.

But he finished three-for-seven from the field for six points.

He missed all three of his three-pointers.

Lou Williams had another strong game with 23 points.

It was his eighth consecutive game scoring 20 points or more off the bench, tying Williams with Jrue Holiday for the longest streak of any active player.

Rookie Tyrone Wallace, who signed a two-way contract Saturday after being called up from the Clippers’ development league team, was solid.

The 6-5 point guard, who had been playing for the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, had 13 points and two assists.

He was four-for-12 from the field.

Wallace also got a taste of Golden State star Stephen Curry, who had 45 points.

The Clippers know they have a better chance of winning games when they take care of the basketball.

They didn’t do that against the Warriors.

The Clippers turned the ball over 18 times.

Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell both had five turnovers.

