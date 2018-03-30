Clippers guard Milos Teodosic out indefinitely with torn plantar fascia in left foot

The Clippers announced Friday that guard Milos Teodosic suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot and has been ruled out indefinitely.
The team said Teodosic will be reevaluated in two weeks. The NBA regular season ends April 11, meaning that Teodosic's next update will come right before the playoffs start.
The Clippers also announced that rookie point guard Jawun Evans is out with an athletic pubalgia, better known as a sports hernia.
When Teodosic suffered a plantar fascia injury to his left foot in the second game of the season, he missed 22 games. He missed three more games in January with the same injury.
Teodosic suffered the latest injury in the second quarter in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at Staples Center.
Teodosic had started to become more aggressive in the last five games for the Clippers. He was averaging 12.6 points per game and 2.8 assists over that span and was shooting 48.8% from the field, 48.1% from three-point range and 80% from the free-throw line.
The Clippers are the ninth seed in the Western Conference, but are knocking on the door of a playoff spot with only one game behind the eighth-seeded Utah Jazz for the final postseason berth.
