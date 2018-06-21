Dodgers are in position to acquire some roster help before trade deadline

Outside of the Mets’ duo of Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, there are few pitchers expected to be available with the ceiling of Darvish or Hill, whom the Dodgers acquired at the deadline in 2017 and 2016, respectively. The Mets are not believed to be seriously fielding offers for either young ace, but the Dodgers possess the sort of talent capable of pulling off a deal for either, according to rival executives. The other candidates include Texas left-hander Cole Hamels, Toronto left-hander J.A. Happ and San Diego right-hander Tyson Ross.