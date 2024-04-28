Hannah Green surges to win LPGA’s LA Championship for second straight year

Hannah Green hits from the second tee during the final round of the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club on Sunday.

Hannah Green won LPGA Tour’s JM Eagle LA Championship for the second straight year Sunday, holing out twice from off the greens in a pivotal back-nine stretch at challenging Wilshire Country Club.

A year after making a 25-foot birdie on the final hole of regulation and winning on the second hole of a playoff, Green — with help from Maja Stark — took the late drama out of this one for her fifth LPGA Tour victory and second of the year.

Green closed with a five-under 66 to beat Stark by three strokes. The 27-year-old Australian, also a winner last month in Singapore, finished with a 12-under 272 on the tree-lined layout with poa annua greens that become bumpy late in the day.

Green began the key run with a chip-in birdie on the par-three 12th and made a six-foot birdie putt on the par-five 13th. Then, after Stark bogeyed the par-four 16th two groups ahead, Green ran in a 25-footer for eagle from the fringe on 13 to open a four-stroke lead, and made it five under in five holes with a birdie on 16.

Stark finished with a 68, rebounding from the bogey on 16 to birdie the final two holes. The 24-year-old Swede also finished second last week in The Chevron Championship, two strokes behind top-ranked Nelly Korda in the first major of the year.

Haeran Ryu (69) was third at six under, followed by fellow South Korean players Jin Young Ko (67) and Jin Hee Im (72) at five under.

Grace Kim, four strokes ahead entering weekend after opening rounds of 64 and 66 and tied with Green for the lead after a third-round 76, finished with a 77 to tie for 25th at one under. She failed to make a birdie the final two days.

Korda withdrew from the Los Angeles event Monday, a day after her record-tying fifth straight victory.