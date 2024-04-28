Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Seth Hernandez of Corona High breaks out of the batter's box.
Seth Hernandez has helped hit and pitch Corona High to the No. 1 ranking in The Times’ top 25 entering the playoffs.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after the final week of the regular season.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. CORONA (25-3); Will be No. 1 seed in Division 1 playoffs; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (23-4-1); Thomas Bridges could be back pitching in playoffs; 3

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (22-6); Trinity League champions; 2

4. SANTA MARGARITA (19-8-1); Eagles could make a Division 1 title run; 4

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (20-8); Nathan Aceves can be playoff ace; 5

6. WESTLAKE (24-4); Dylan Volantis keeps throwing shutouts; 6

7. SAN DIMAS (23-4); If the pitching holds out, beware in D1 playoffs; 8

8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (21-6); Ranked No. 1 in Division 3; 11

9. MATER DEI (16-12); Monarchs should get Division 1 at-large berth; 9

10. LA MIRADA (21-6); Had three-game sweep of Gahr; 13

11 ARLINGTON (24-4); Pitching and defense key playoff run; 10

12. JSERRA (15-12-1); Lost three times to Servite; 7

13. CHAMINADE (19-9); Second-place finish in Mission League; 14

14. GAHR (17-9); Second place in league; 12

15. LOS ALAMITOS (21-7); Finished third in Surf League; 16

16. CALABASAS (19-9); Jordan Kingston ready for playoff opener; 15

17. PALOMA VALLEY (27-1); Impressive regular-season record; 17

18. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-10); Finished fourth in Trinity League; 18

19. AQUINAS (22-6); Twelve-game winning streak; 20

20. FOOTHILL (20-8); Earned share of league title; 19

21. ALISO NIGUEL (18-7); Brandon Tatch’s hitting, pitching has been key; 21

22. MARANATHA (21-6); Watch out for Zach Strickland in playoffs; 22

23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (18-9-1); Have pitching depth for playoffs; 23

24. BISHOP AMAT (18-8); Aaron Sandlin is 4-0; 24

25. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (18-9); Second place in Surf League; NR

