The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Seth Hernandez has helped hit and pitch Corona High to the No. 1 ranking in The Times’ top 25 entering the playoffs.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after the final week of the regular season.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. CORONA (25-3); Will be No. 1 seed in Division 1 playoffs; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (23-4-1); Thomas Bridges could be back pitching in playoffs; 3

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (22-6); Trinity League champions; 2

4. SANTA MARGARITA (19-8-1); Eagles could make a Division 1 title run; 4

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (20-8); Nathan Aceves can be playoff ace; 5

6. WESTLAKE (24-4); Dylan Volantis keeps throwing shutouts; 6

7. SAN DIMAS (23-4); If the pitching holds out, beware in D1 playoffs; 8

8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (21-6); Ranked No. 1 in Division 3; 11

9. MATER DEI (16-12); Monarchs should get Division 1 at-large berth; 9

10. LA MIRADA (21-6); Had three-game sweep of Gahr; 13

11 ARLINGTON (24-4); Pitching and defense key playoff run; 10

12. JSERRA (15-12-1); Lost three times to Servite; 7

13. CHAMINADE (19-9); Second-place finish in Mission League; 14

14. GAHR (17-9); Second place in league; 12

15. LOS ALAMITOS (21-7); Finished third in Surf League; 16

16. CALABASAS (19-9); Jordan Kingston ready for playoff opener; 15

17. PALOMA VALLEY (27-1); Impressive regular-season record; 17

18. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-10); Finished fourth in Trinity League; 18

19. AQUINAS (22-6); Twelve-game winning streak; 20

20. FOOTHILL (20-8); Earned share of league title; 19

21. ALISO NIGUEL (18-7); Brandon Tatch’s hitting, pitching has been key; 21

22. MARANATHA (21-6); Watch out for Zach Strickland in playoffs; 22

23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (18-9-1); Have pitching depth for playoffs; 23

24. BISHOP AMAT (18-8); Aaron Sandlin is 4-0; 24

25. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (18-9); Second place in Surf League; NR