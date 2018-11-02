Dodgers say negotiations with Clayton Kershaw are 'ongoingly pleasant'

“I think, obviously, he’s made as much of an impact as you can on an organization in terms of the success we’ve had,” Friedman said. “Not just on the field, but from a culture standpoint in terms of bringing up young pitchers and kind of emulating the work ethic, the drive. But beyond that, as we look out, we’ve got a couple days here to continue to have those conversations. And when we get to a point where we’ll be able to announce something, obviously it’ll be easier to go into more detail.”