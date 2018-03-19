Dodgers beat Athletics 3-1, but lose Justin Turner

The Dodgers beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Monday giving them a 12-13 record in Cactus League play.

AT THE PLATE: First baseman Cody Bellinger hit his third home run of the spring, and outfielders Joc Pederson and Trayce Thompson hit their first. Logan Forsythe had two hits, boosting his Cactus League batting average to .357.

Dodgers’ Justin Turner suffers broken wrist after getting hit by pitch

ON THE MOUND: Alex Wood pitched five scoreless innings, lowering his Cactus League earned-run average to 2.92. Wood has struck out 16 in 121/3 innings this spring. … Closer Kenley Jansen pitched another perfect inning. His spring: nine up, nine down. … Right-hander JT Chargois pitched a perfect inning, striking out the side. Chargois, claimed on waivers from Minnesota last month, has charged into contention for a bullpen spot by giving up two hits in his seven innings.

EXTRA BASES: Although Austin Barnes supplanted Yasmani Grandal as the Dodgers’ starting catcher last October, Grandal will reclaim his role this season. “Yasmani is going to get most of the at-bats,” manager Dave Roberts said. Grandal is batting .314 this spring, Barnes . 111. … Ross Stripling pitched four innings in a minor league exhibition game. Stripling is expected to break camp as a long reliever, but he appears to be the first option to replace an injured or ineffective starter. … The Dodgers sent pitchers Adam Liberatore and Dylan Baker and infielders Jake Peter and Donovan Solano to minor league camp.

UP NEXT: Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics, on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Hohokam Park, Mesa. TV/Radio: None.

