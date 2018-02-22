Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes dealing with elbow discomfort

Limited by discomfort in his throwing elbow, Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes will be held out of games behind the plate for the first week of Cactus League action, manager Dave Roberts said on Thursday morning.
The team is set to begin spring training games on Friday against the White Sox. Barnes has been able to catch pitchers during bullpen sessions, but the Dodgers have placed him on a throwing program to protect against further damage. If he plays during the next week, it will be as a designated hitter.
"To get him in a game, and try to throw a runner out potentially, we just want to be cautious," Roberts said.
Barnes' elbow began "barking" before he arrived at camp, Roberts said. Roberts indicated the throwing program would be less restrictive than the one shortstop Corey Seager is undertaking.
Barnes "could probably catch in a game right now," Roberts said. "We just want to make sure he's fine."
Kershaw to start on Sunday
Clayton Kershaw will make his Cactus League debut on Sunday against the Mariners in Peoria.
Kershaw indicated earlier this week he would be pitch one inning during this outing.
