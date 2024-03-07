Are Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux’s throwing woes back?

Chicago White Sox’s Nicky Lopez (8) steals second base ahead of a throw to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux, left, during the second inning of a spring training baseball game in Phoenix, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Gavin Lux was spared a pair of errors on Wednesday when first baseman Freddie Freeman dug out two one-hop throws from the Dodgers shortstop in a Cactus League game against the Chicago White Sox.

Manager Dave Roberts may not be as forgiving when it comes time to choose a starting shortstop for the season-opening two-game series against the San Diego Padres in South Korea on March 20-21.

The Dodgers handed Lux the job in the spring of 2023, only to see Lux suffer a freak right-knee injury while running the bases in the first week of exhibition games and lose the infielder to season-ending knee surgery.

Lux appears fully recovered from the procedure to repair the two main ligaments in his knee, and he was assured when he reported to camp this spring that he would be the team’s starting shortstop this season.

But Lux could be losing his grip on the job because of an apparent recurrence of the throwing issues that derailed his first big-league spring training with the Dodgers as a 21-year-old in 2019.

Lux bounced his first Cactus League throw past first base for an error against the Texas Rangers on Feb. 28, and he bobbled the second grounder hit to him and threw late and low to first for another error against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 29.

Lux fielded a Nicky Lopez routine chopper in the third inning and a Yoan Moncada grounder in the fourth inning cleanly on Wednesday, but both of his throws to first were in the dirt.

“With Gavin, it’s just more of continuing to run him out there so he can build confidence in how he’s catching the ball, his footwork and getting the ball across the diamond,” Roberts said. “I think for me, it’s just about going out there and instilling confidence in him and showing him he’s a shortstop by nature.”

Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux watches a pitch during a spring training game on Feb. 26 in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Lux came up through the Dodgers farm system as a shortstop and said he feels “more athletic” at the position. Even after committing errors on the first two grounders hit to him this spring, he said that he was “100%” confident that his throwing accuracy would improve with more playing time.

“I’m still trying to feel out my knee and everything and get comfortable with that,” Lux said. “I haven’t really played defense in a year and a half, so I’m just getting out there and trying to get as many game reps as possible, and I’m working on the back fields and on the minor league side as much as possible to try to expedite this process.”

But Lux took another step backward with his errant throws on Wednesday, and if he is to lock down the shortstop job, he will have to overcome what Roberts believes is a mental hurdle of throwing to first base.

“To do anything where you’re trying to be perfect is difficult, and I think there’s some part of it where he hasn’t played baseball in quite some time,” Roberts said. “As he’s making plays and trying to get it across the diamond, he’s trying to be too fine. I don’t think it’s the mechanics of it. I think it’s just freeing himself up to be the athlete that he is.”

Lux’s throwing issues were so severe in 2019 that the Dodgers pulled him from Cactus League action and had him work with infield instructor José Vizcaino on the back fields.

Roberts would not go so far as to say that Lux, who has played mostly second base in the big leagues, is suffering from a case of the “yips,” which has derailed many an infielder in the past.

“I don’t think that he’s the same person or player that he was years ago when he had those issues,” Roberts said. “They might be showing themselves a little bit, but I really do believe he’s in a much better headspace, and it’s only going to get better.

“I know he’s working his tail off as far as, No. 1, getting back to health, working real hard with our infield guys on the back field on completing plays. The next part of it is doing it in A game, in a big-league ballgame.”

The Dodgers have a sure-handed veteran shortstop in Miguel Rojas as an insurance policy if Lux continues to struggle, but Rojas, who hit .236 with five homers and 31 RBIs last season, doesn’t have the same offensive upside as the left-handed-hitting Lux, who has a .253 average, 18 homers and 105 RBIs in 273 career games.

Another option would be to move second baseman Mookie Betts to shortstop, a position where Betts made 12 starts and performed well at last season, and move Lux back to second base, a position where Lux has made 153 of his 244 big-league starts.

But Roberts isn’t ready to give up on Lux at shortstop just yet.

“I’m not going to let a small sample–right now–of what we’ve seen [influence me],” Roberts said. “I just expect it to keep getting better with repetitions.”