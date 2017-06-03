Chris Taylor's grand slam highlights ninth-inning rally in Dodgers' 10-8 victory over Brewers

A grand slam by Chris Taylor capped a five-run, ninth-inning rally as the Dodgers erased a three-run deficit and snatched a 10-8 victory from the Brewers on Saturday at Miller Park.

Taylor launched a hellacious drive off Milwaukee reliever Carlos Torres. The ball traveled an estimated 430 feet before smacking into the batter’s eye in center field. After Cody Bellinger drew a bases-load walk to cut the deficit to two runs, Taylor followed with his home run.

The comeback expunged the frustration caused by the team’s pitching staff. Rich Hill could only last four innings, a 12-out performance that left 15 outs to a bullpen already taxed during this road trip. Manager Dave Roberts wanted to avoid using Kenley Jansen, who had pitched two innings in a 12-inning victory on Friday. That meant forcing his lesser relievers into more stressful roles.

So Chris Hatcher returned to the mound in the seventh for his second inning of work. He walked the bases loaded. Into the fray came Josh Fields, a right-hander with a 0.81 earned-run average. His statistics looked less appealing moments later. Fields served up a grand slam to Milwaukee third baseman Travis Shaw, and yielded a solo shot to outfielder Hernan Perez in the next at-bat.

In the end, Roberts decided that Jansen could pitch. Jansen arrived in the bottom of the ninth to earn his ninth save of the season.

Unlike Friday night, the Dodgers (35-22) did not wait until the ninth to score. Adrian Gonzalez thumped a two-out double off Brewers starter Matt Garza. Corey Seager, who had walked earlier in the inning, came around to score.

Hill could not hold the lead. He handed out a leadoff walk to Milwaukee outfielder Keon Broxton in the bottom of the inning. A double by outfielder Domingo Santana put two runners in scoring position. Broxton scored when a well-struck grounder by first baseman Jesus Aguilar hopped Enrique Hernandez’s glove at third base. Santana scored on a wild pitch.

The Dodgers tied the score in the third. After a single by Chase Utley and another walk by Seager, Yasmani Grandal bounced a grounder to first baseman. Aguilar fed shortstop Orlando Arcia for one out but Garza flubbed the throw back to first, which skimmed off his glove for a run-scoring error.

Once again, Hill stumbled in response. With two outs in the third inning, he left a fastball over the middle. Aguilar crushed it. Hill erupted as the ball took flight.

The offense bailed him out in the sixth. The team capitalized on reliever Jared Hughes. Taylor and Hernandez executed a double steal with Yasiel Puig at the plate to put two runners in scoring position. Taylor later scored on a wild pitch. Puig put the Dodgers ahead with an RBI single.

Caption IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. Caption IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. Caption Gyasi Zardes kept a promise to his father by graduating from Cal State Dominguez Hills this month. He is serving as an example and inspiration to kids in the old neighborhood: If he can do it, so can they. Gyasi Zardes kept a promise to his father by graduating from Cal State Dominguez Hills this month. He is serving as an example and inspiration to kids in the old neighborhood: If he can do it, so can they. Caption Rams receiver is honored for his career accomplishments Rams receiver is honored for his career accomplishments Caption Country music fan leads Birmingham, 7-1 Country music fan leads Birmingham, 7-1 Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes