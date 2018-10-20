Brewers chase out Hyun-Jin Ryu early to force a NLCS Game 7 against the Dodgers

In the middle of the 8th inning on Friday, as the fans at Miller Park brayed invective at Manny Machado and flapped yellow towels to celebrate an impending 7-2 Brewers victory in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, an act occurred which could cost the Dodgers the pennant: A reliever sat down.
A night off for a relief pitcher rarely has long-ranging consequences. But Josh Hader, Milwaukee’s left-handed All-Star, is far from an ordinary reliever. He is a multi-inning demon, a pitcher who had logged three innings in Game 1, made a pair of scoreless appearances afterwards and nearly struck out half the Dodgers he faced in the process.
When the Dodgers failed to stress reliever Corbin Burnes in the eighth, Hader ceased warming up. Granted three days of rest, his number will be called on Saturday, in Game 7 at Miller Park. Dumped into a first-inning hole by Hyun-Jin Ryu on Friday, the Dodgers could not stress the Milwaukee pitching staff enough to force Hader into the game. They could pay the price for their feeble hitting.
Ryu awakened the Miller Park crowd, which had been He lasted only three innings, giving up four runs in the first inning and five in all. Kenta Maeda was charged two runs in relief. One scored on a wild pitch, the other when Rich Hill gave up an eighth-inning single.
The output from Ryu in this series cannot match the two-start cataclysm committed by Yu Darvish in last year’s World Series. But it could reside in a similar strata in Dodgers lore, if the Brewers win on Saturday. In two appearances at Miller Park, Ryu completed 7 1/3 innings and surrendered eight runs. In Game 6, he allowed a moribund Brewers offense to tee off and awaken their crowd.
Before the game, manager Dave Roberts toggled his lineup so David Freese, a 35-year-old first baseman with eight stolen bases in his career, would lead off. The switch guaranteed Freese, a right-handed batter, would face left-handed starter Wade Miley.
Freese kept his balance when Miley tried a 2-2 changeup. The pitch drifted over the plate, and Freese ripped it into the right-center gap, where it crested over the fence for a leadoff homer. Unlike Game 5, Miley lasted longer than one batter. He managed to retire the side after Freese went deep.
Ryu could not protect the lead. The Brewers peppered him with contact. After a leadoff single by outfielder Lorenzo Cain and a walk by outfielder Ryan Braun, first baseman Jesus Aguilar smacked a two-run double down the first-base line. Up next third baseman Mike Moustakas deposited an RBI double in the same area. An RBI single by catcher Erik Kratz made it a four-run inning.
Ryu made 15 starts during the regular season. He allowed more than three runs only once — and four of those were unearned. The trouble would grow bigger in the second, as Ryu continued to feed the Brewers offspeed pitches at the belt.
Until Friday, Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich had played five games against the Dodgers without recording an extra-base hit. The spell ended when Ryu left a changeup over the middle. Yelich whacked a double. He scored moments later when Braun hit a double of his own.
The wretched outing from Ryu created a dilemma for Roberts. He needed to keep the score close, so the Brewers would be compelled to use their best relievers, like Hader and Corey Knebel. But the Dodgers did not want to torch their own bullpen in defense of Ryu, which might leave them vulnerable in Game 7.
Which was why Hill, the Game 4 starter, trotted from the dugout to the bullpen after the second inning ended with the Dodgers down four. Ryu returned for the third inning. He navigated through three batters without surrendering a rocket. Despite this relative achievement, he did not come back for the fourth.
Roberts turned to Julio Urias, who was pitching in his sixth big-league game in 2018. Urias allowed a homer in Game 1, then collected three outs and picked up the victory in the 13th inning of Game 4. Urias kept the Brewers quiet in the fourth, then gave way to Alex Wood.
The offense accomplished one prong of their miniaturized goals in the top of the fifth — they got Miley out of the game and compelled Brewers manager Craig Counsell to use Knebel. Freese smashed an RBI double off Miley, who walked Max Muncy in the next at-bat. Knebel put out the fire by inducing a flyout from Justin Turner before striking out Manny Machado.
The crowd jeered Machado with gusto all evening. He entered Miller Park as the premier heel on the Dodgers roster, the receipt for his aggressive slides into shortstop Orlando Arcia and his kicking at first base of Aguilar. The ballpark exploded with applause when Knebel whipped a 97-mph fastball past Machado to strand the two runners.
Freese did not receive another at-bat. He was removed in a double switch after Machado struck out. Muncy rotated to first base, while Brian Dozier took over at second base. The leadoff spot in the lineup was temporarily occupied by the pitcher.
Roberts tried to force Counsell’s hand in the bottom of the fifth. Wood walked a batter and hit another. With two outs, Roberts intentionally walked the bases loaded with the pitcher’s spot due up. In the on-deck circle was reserve outfielder Domingo Santana, but he returned to the dugout. Knebel came up in his place.
Knebel had never batted in the majors or the minors. Wood struck him out in four pitches. Counsell aimed to protect the lead, rather than expand it. Knebel blazed through the sixth inning, keeping the Brewers ahead by three.
In the seventh, Roberts brought Yasmani Grandal into the game. Grandal entered in the leadoff spot and replaced Barnes behind the plate. A nightmare followed. Grandal flied out at the plate in the top of the inning. In the bottom of the frame, after Maeda gave up a double and intentionally walked a batter, Grandal failed to block a wild pitch from Maeda. The mistake led to a sixth run.
Maeda had spiked a first-pitch slider. Grandal could not slide to his left in time to stop the baseball. It was another gruesome moment for him in this series, in which he had already permitted three passed balls, made an error and committed catcher’s interference.
Up four runs, Counsell could stay away from Hader. He sent Burnes to face the heart of the Dodgers order. Burnes dusted off Turner, Machado and Cody Bellinger to keep Hader in the bullpen. After the Brewers added a run in the bottom of the eighth, Burnes closed the door in the ninth.