Dodgers' Rich Hill prepared to take on any pitching duty

“Mentally this part of the year you have to be ready to pitch every single day, no matter what,” Hill said. “It doesn't matter, because at the end of the day, everybody wants the championship. And that's the only thing that everybody should be thinking about, not when am I going to get in. You have to be completely selfless and buy into the fact that you are really just a pitcher; not a starting pitcher, not a reliever, not a closer, not a setup guy. You are a pitcher, and you are here to serve the 25 guys in there to fulfill the purpose as a team.”