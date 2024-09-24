How does UCLA feel about its late, Big Ten After Dark start time against Oregon?

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster stands on the sideline during a loss to Indiana at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 14. Foster isn’t bothered by an 8 p.m. start against Oregon on Saturday.

Earlier kickoffs and more viewership.

That was supposed to be part of the appeal when UCLA stunned the world of college athletics by abandoning nearly a century’s worth of tradition and moving to the Big Ten.

It didn’t take long for that narrative to die.

Four games into their debut season in a coast-to-coast conference, the Bruins will play their latest game on the West Coast in more than three decades.

UCLA’s game against No. 8 Oregon on Saturday at the Rose Bowl is slated for an 8 p.m. PDT kickoff, the Bruins’ latest on the West Coast since they shook off the same bedtime start to beat Washington State in Pullman on Sept. 29, 1990.

“It’s very disrespectful — nah, I’m just kidding,” UCLA coach DeShaun Foster cracked Monday. “It’s OK. It’s the old conference at night — what was it called?”

You mean Pac-12 After Dark?

“There you go,” Foster said after being reminded of the nickname.

So this is Big Ten After Dark?

“Exactly,” Foster said. “That’s what it is, but you know, it’s two West Coast teams, so the time shouldn’t be too bad for either one of us, but we might — I mean, we’ll play any time, really, so I’m not worried about that, but the Rose Bowl should be rocking at 8 o’clock.”

Foster knows what it’s like to play in a UCLA football game that approaches midnight. He ran for a seven-yard touchdown against Ohio State in a road game that started at 8 p.m. local time on Sept. 11, 1999, the Bruins losing a 10-0 lead during an eventual 42-20 defeat. The only difference was that the game against the Buckeyes kicked off at 5 p.m. on the West Coast.

As most everything is in the world of sports, start times are dictated by television. Fox will carry the game between the Bruins (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) and Ducks (3-0, 0-0) as part of a tripleheader that also includes Minnesota versus Michigan at 9 a.m. PDT and Washington versus Rutgers at 5 p.m. PDT.

Much of UCLA’s remaining Big Ten schedule remains in flux. The Bruins will play Penn State at 9 a.m. PDT on Oct. 5 at Beaver Stadium; Iowa at 6 p.m. PST on Nov. 8 at the Rose Bowl; and Washington at 6 p.m. PST on Nov. 15 at Husky Stadium. Other game times have not been announced.

There are pros and cons to the late start against the Ducks. It will assure there are no issues with September heat, though the forecast high for Saturday in Pasadena is a comfortable 76 degrees.

But it will also presumably mean fewer viewers for the Bruins, who are trying to broaden their appeal by being seen across the country. On the plus side, this will be their fourth consecutive game on network television after having their previous games shown on CBS, NBC and ABC.

UCLA held a rare night practice Monday, the team deejay leaning into the moment by following the “Monday Night Football” theme with Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.” But Foster said the practice schedule change was meant to give coaches extra time to game-plan before taking the field, not to prepare players’ body clocks for the Ducks.

The Bruins will have all day Saturday in the team hotel for that.

Etc.

Foster said defensive lineman Keanu Williams and defensive back Kanye Clark would be sidelined the rest of the season because of injuries they sustained against Indiana. … Walk-on Niki Prongos showed his versatility by starting at right guard against Louisiana State last weekend, three weeks after having started at right tackle against Hawaii. “Prongos is just a guy that’s trending up,” Foster said. “ … He’s a guy that we know we can rely on to be in the right spots at the right time and we’re just trying to get him more reps.” … Foster said edge rusher Cherif Seye was on track to play against Oregon in what would be his UCLA debut, but fellow edge rusher Collins Acheampong continues to round into form from injuries.