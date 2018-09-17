Dodgers unable to complete the sweep of the Cardinals, lose 5-0

A couple hours before his Dodgers took the field vying for a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday night, manager Dave Roberts was asked how it felt to be in first place in the National League West again.
“It’s OK,” he said. “For now.”
Then he nodded up to the television mounted on a wall in his oddly-shaped office at Busch Stadium. It was set to the game between the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants. The Rockies were winning and would go on to win, temporarily moving into a tie with the Dodgers atop the division. A few hours later, the Dodgers lost, 5-0, unable to score after a 17-run blitz on Saturday. Their hold on first place lasted 24 hours. They’re now a half-game behind the Rockies, who visit Dodger Stadium for a three-game series starting Monday.
The result also plunged the Dodgers (82-68) back down into a tie with the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot. They completed their 10-road trip at 6-4. They have 12 games remaining, split evenly among each of their four NL West foes.
Sunday represented an opportunity bury an out-of-division Wild Card competitor further, but the offense mustered four hits and left eight runners on base against right-hander Adam Wainwright, who logged his best start of the season, and three relievers. Ross Stripling allowed three runs across 3 1/3 innings in his second start since coming off the disabled list with a back injury. Kenta Maeda surrendered an unearned run in the sixth. The Cardinals tacked a run on against Josh Fields in the eighth. That was enough even with Justin Turner back in the lineup appearing unhindered after getting drilled on the left wrist on Saturday.
X-rays on Turner’s wrist were negative, but his availability depended on how the wrist felt Sunday. It was the same wrist he fractured in March, an injury that delayed the start of his season. That frustrating episode may have prevented a serious blow. Turner wears padding around his left wrist after sustaining the fracture. That padding absorbed some impact. The plunking still hurt, but the worst was avoided.
Turner took some swings when he arrived at the ballpark Sunday. He reported the wrist feeling sore, but not enough to force a day off. So he was back in the lineup Sunday, batting in his customary two-hole. And he didn’t appear hampered in the first inning, when he slapped a one-out double down the right-field line off Wainwright. Turner, however, was left stranded at second base.
Instead, the Cardinals (82-68) jumped out to a lead first. Marcell Ozuna provided it with a solo home run against Stripling to lead off the second inning. The 3-2 pitch was a 94 mph fastball down and away. It was not poorly located. Ozuna muscled the ball to the right-center field seats for his 22nd homer anyway.
Stripling was making his second start since coming off the disabled list with a back injury – a stint that was followed by a one-game cameo as a reliever. He threw 51 pitches in his previous outing on Wednesday. Roberts said he was booked to throw between 60 and 75 pitches on Sunday.
He threw 72 pitches, chased before he could complete a hard-luck fourth inning. The frame began with Stripling striking out Yairo Munoz. But the pitch – a curveball in the dirt – bounced away from catcher Yasmani Grandal and Munoz reached base. Paul DeJong followed with a single to left field. Two batters later, the Cardinals orchestrated a hit-and-run with Jedd Gyorko in a 3-2 count. It was a risk. Gyorko had struck out in a 3-2 count in his first at-bat. This time he smacked an RBI single to right field.
The sequence prompted a mound visit. Stripling was at 71 pitches. He was nearing his finish line. But his bosses let him face Yadiel Molina with runners on the corners. Molina then cracked the encounter’s first pitch for a run-scoring single to make it 3-0. That concluded Stripling’s night. Switch-pitching Pat Venditte was called on to clean the mess with two on and one out. He entered to pitch left-handed against Kolten Wong, who popped out. Venditte then flipped to right-handed against Harrison Bader. He induced a groundball and escaped unscathed, extending his scoreless innings streak since rejoining the Dodgers to 7 2/3 innings in eight appearances.
Wainwright, meanwhile, bulldozed his previous limits. The 37-year-old right-hander was making his second start since spending four months on the disabled list with an elbow injury. It was just his sixth start overall. He hadn’t thrown more than 93 pitches in an outing this season. But the veteran’s leash went longer than that Sunday as he grew stronger as his performance progressed. He didn’t record a clean inning until the sixth, which he exited at 101 pitches to applause from the red-clad faithful. He compiled nine strikeouts to three walks. It was the deepest he pitched into a game since April 11.
Before the baton was handed to the bullpen, the Cardinals padded their lead off Kenta Maeda in the sixth inning. Ozuna reached on an infield single up the middle. Gyorko followed with another single to bring up Yadier Molina. With the count at 2-2, the Cardinals called for another timely hit-and-run and Molina hit a chopper to third base. Turner was there in plenty of time, but he opted to field the ball to his side with Ozuna encroaching. The ball bounced off his glove and into left field. Ozuna scored to give St. Louis a 4-0 lead. Turner was charged with an error. Maeda was pulled. Left-hander Scott Alexander came in and induced an inning-ending double play with one pitch to evade further damage.
The Dodgers threatened to prey on the Cardinals bullpen – the one they tallied 11 runs against on Saturday – immediately. Bud Norris was the first St. Louis reliever summoned. His outing was brief. He walked Yasmani Grandal on six pitches to begin the frame. Then he threw a ball to Clay Bellinger. That was his final pitch. He walked off the mound with a blister, forcing St. Louis to bring in the flame-throwing Jordan Hicks one pitch into the at-bat. Hicks walked Bellinger before striking out Yasiel Puig on three pitches – a 103 mph sinker, a 104 mph sinker, and a 93 mph slider. Chase Utley then flied out on a 2-0 pitch before Alex Verdugo, pinch-hitting in the pitcher’s spot, grounded out to leave the Dodgers with nothing from their best scoring opportunity.
“We have a ways to go,” Roberts said.