Dodgers unable to complete the sweep of the Cardinals, lose 5-0

Before the baton was handed to the bullpen, the Cardinals padded their lead off Kenta Maeda in the sixth inning. Ozuna reached on an infield single up the middle. Gyorko followed with another single to bring up Yadier Molina. With the count at 2-2, the Cardinals called for another timely hit-and-run and Molina hit a chopper to third base. Turner was there in plenty of time, but he opted to field the ball to his side with Ozuna encroaching. The ball bounced off his glove and into left field. Ozuna scored to give St. Louis a 4-0 lead. Turner was charged with an error. Maeda was pulled. Left-hander Scott Alexander came in and induced an inning-ending double play with one pitch to evade further damage.