Dodgers sign reliever Daniel Hudson to minor league contract

The Dodgers added another relief pitcher to their stockpile, signing veteran right-hander Daniel Hudson to a minor league contract. Hudson will report to extended spring training, manager Dave Roberts said before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Hudson, 31, was released last week by the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays had acquired Hudson from Pittsburgh this spring. Hudson struggled to avoid barrels and command the baseball during his brief tenure as a Ray.
Hudson signed a two-year, $11-million contract with Pittsburgh after the 2016 season. Tampa Bay will pay his $5.5-million salary this season. Hudson has not had excellent results in recent years, with a 4.80 earned-run average since 2016. The Dodgers have had success tinkering with the approach of relievers, mining value out of reclamation projects like Brandon Morrow, Tony Cingrani and Josh Fields.
"We've obviously liked him," Roberts said. "We've seen him for years. So we're going to work him in and see where it takes us."
Hudson has struck out 9.3 batters per nine innings since 2015. His peripheral statistics, like fielding-independent ERA, suggest room for improvement.
The Dodgers also made a minor league deal Monday, acquiring right-handed pitcher Jesus Lizrano from Baltimore in exchange for minor league pitcher Luis Ysla. Lizrano took a place on the 40-man roster and was optioned to double-A Tulsa. Lizrano, 23, posted a 4.85 ERA in double A last season.
Justin Turner heads to the desert
All-Star third baseman Justin Turner has transitioned his rehabilitation to the Dodgers' spring-training facility in Arizona as he recovers from a fractured wrist. Turner could swing a bat as early as next week, Roberts said. That activity might occur earlier, as Turner has reported improved range of motion with the joint.
Turner has been out since March 19, when Oakland's Kendall Graveman hit him with a fastball. There is not an exact timetable for Turner's return. In his absence, Logan Forsythe has been the primary starter at third base, although Kyle Farmer will play there often.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes