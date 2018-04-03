Dodgers sign reliever Daniel Hudson to minor league contract

Hudson signed a two-year, $11-million contract with Pittsburgh after the 2016 season. Tampa Bay will pay his $5.5-million salary this season. Hudson has not had excellent results in recent years, with a 4.80 earned-run average since 2016. The Dodgers have had success tinkering with the approach of relievers, mining value out of reclamation projects like Brandon Morrow, Tony Cingrani and Josh Fields.