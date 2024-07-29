Dodgers acquire Amed Rosario from Tampa Bay for a minor leaguer

The Dodgers’ second move of the trade deadline was a rather familiar one.

Just as they did last year, the team acquired utility infielder Amed Rosario in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. The Dodgers sent minor-league pitcher Michael Flynn to Tampa Bay, and designated long reliever Ryan Yarbrough for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

The move comes hours after the team added another utility player, Tommy Edman, to its lineup in a three-way trade with the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals (the Dodgers also picked up reliever Michael Kopech in that deal). Rosario’s return, which was first reported by The Athletic, will bolster the Dodgers’ infield depth and bottom-of-the-order options.

A 28-year-old veteran who finished last season with the Dodgers (though missed the cut for their postseason roster) after being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians, Rosario signed with the Rays as a free agent this offseason and batted .307 in 76 games with the club.

For the Dodgers, Rosario will provide a right-handed infield bat, something the club is currently missing with Chris Taylor, Miguel Rojas and Mookie Betts on the injured list. Rosario also provides versatility, having made starts at second base, third base, shortstop and right field this year.

