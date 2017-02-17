Dodgers outfielder Darin Ruf headed to Korean league

With position players set to report to Camelback Ranch on Monday, the Dodgers have yet to announce the signings of second baseman Chase Utley and outfielder Franklin Gutierrez. The team needs to clear space for them on the 40-man roster, although one spot has opened up.

The Dodgers have sold the contract of infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf to the Samsung Lions of the Korean Baseball Organization, the Lions announced. Ruf is expected to earn $1.1 million, and has an opportunity for more playing time.

Ruf joined the Dodgers this winter from Philadelphia. He arrived with outfielder Darnell Sweeney in exchange for veteran Howie Kendrick. The Dodgers were able to shed Kendrick’s $10-million salary, and Ruf figured to compete for playing time in the outfield while possibly backing up Adrian Gonzalez at first base.

But the Dodgers are loaded in the outfield after the acquisition of Gutierrez, who should see at-bats against left-handed pitchers. The team still needs to make an additional move to create room on the roster.

The club also announced the signing of 28-year-old Cuban infielder Jose Miguel Fernandez. Fernandez joins camp as a nonroster invitee. He is expected to receive time to acclimate in the minor leagues. He has not played organized baseball since 2014.