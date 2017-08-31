Dodgers are swept for the first time this season in 8-1 loss to the Diamondbacks

The losing streak stretched to five for the Dodgers as Arizona crushed Kenta Maeda in an 8-1 defeat. Maeda gave up seven runs in three innings to finish a miserable series for the Dodgers starting pitchers. The trio of Maeda, Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed 19 runs in 10 2/3 innings during this sweep.
Maeda qualifies as the shakiest member of the Dodgers rotation. Only a cavalcade of injuries would force him into a starting role during the playoffs. Maeda produced a 6.75 earned-run average in three starts last October. The Dodgers would prefer not to watch that type of display again.
On Wednesday night, as the Dodgers contemplated their first four-game losing streak of the season, Roberts settled on a solution. Momentum in baseball, the cliche goes, lasts only as long as the next day’s starting pitcher. Already Roberts had begun to think about how his team could hold off the Diamondbacks.
“Kenta has got to come out there and take command of the game,” Roberts said.
Maeda could not fulfill his manager’s wish. He did not receive much help from his right fielder at the start.
The losing streak did not create much urgency for Yasiel Puig in the first inning. Gregor Blanco, Arizona’s first batter, lined a 2-0 fastball into right field. The pitch landed near Puig’s feet. He secured it in his glove and took his time throwing it back to the infield. The nonchalance allowed Blanco to sprint into second base.
After the gifted double, Maeda walked catcher Chris Iannetta. An 0-1 changeup to All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt floated over the plate. Goldschmidt smashed it into left field for a two-run double.
Maeda limited the damage to two runs, which represented an improvement over the previous two games. Rich Hill gave up five runs in the first on Tuesday. Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed three on Wednesday.
The offense even offered Maeda some assistance. Adrian Gonzalez roped a two-out RBI double in the top of the second. The Dodgers appeared set to break the cycle established in this series.
Then Maeda returned to the mound for the bottom of the second. It did not go well. Diamondbacks shortstop Ketel Marte collected a one-out single. Two batters later, Blanco ripped a changeup into the right-field corner. He did not require Puig’s help for a double this time, and Marte raced home.
Up next was Iannetta. Maeda hung a 1-2 slider. Iannetta responded with a two-run shot to left.
Once more, the Dodgers had fallen back into the familiar pattern of the previous two games. Maeda only made it worse. The third inning presented more of the same. Goldschmidt led off with a double. Maeda pumped a 91-mph fastball inside to outfielder A.J. Pollock, who launched a two-run shot which gave Arizona a six-run lead.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes