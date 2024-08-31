Dodgers put Clayton Kershaw on injured list because of bone spur in toe

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw walks off the field with athletic trainer Thomas Albert during the second inning Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers placed starting pitcher Clayton Kershawon the injured list Saturday, a night after he left a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning with a bone spur on his left big toe.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers called up Ben Casparius from triple-A Oklahoma City, who will be needed to provide length in a shorthanded bullpen that combined for eight innings in Friday’s win.

Kershaw’s placement on the IL was no surprise. Manager Dave Roberts said the 37-year-old left-hander has been dealing with his bone spur on and off for “years” and that it flared up Friday to the point where he struggled to push off the mound.

Friday was only Kershaw’s seventh start of the season after missing the first three and a half months of the campaign recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

He joins a crowded injured list that includes starting pitchers Tyler Glasnow (elbow) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (shoulder) — both of whom remain at least several weeks away from rejoining the Dodgers’ rotation.