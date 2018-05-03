Dodgers hold on for 2-1 win over Diamondbacks

Ryu departed midway through the second inning with a strained muscle in his left groin. With Ryu out of the game, a relief quintet led by Pedro Baez secured the game's final 23 outs. Baez picked up eight outs. Daniel Hudson strung together two innings. Tony Cingrani and Josh Fields contributed scoreless frames. A slick pick at shortstop by Enrique Hernandez helped Fields escape a jam in the eighth. Kenley Jansen gave up a run in the ninth but hung on to collect a save.