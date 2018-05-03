Dodgers hold on for 2-1 win over Diamondbacks

At this point, six days into an 11-game, three-city road trip, even the victories are Pyrrhic. The Dodgers won on Wednesday, a 2-1 victory over Arizona that required an arduous effort from their exhausted bullpen. Yet along the way, the team lost starter Hyun-Jin Ryu to injury.
Ryu departed midway through the second inning with a strained muscle in his left groin. With Ryu out of the game, a relief quintet led by Pedro Baez secured the game's final 23 outs. Baez picked up eight outs. Daniel Hudson strung together two innings. Tony Cingrani and Josh Fields contributed scoreless frames. A slick pick at shortstop by Enrique Hernandez helped Fields escape a jam in the eighth. Kenley Jansen gave up a run in the ninth but hung on to collect a save.
Rookie outfielder Alex Verdugo powered the offense by raking a pair of doubles and scoring after each. The rest of the group was mostly quiet. But the bullpen managed to make the lead stick and deliver only the second victory in nine games for the Dodgers (13-17).
The length of Ryu's impending absence is unknown. He had been one of the Dodgers' best starting pitchers thus far.
Before Tuesday's game, Ryu led the Dodgers in wins above replacement, according to Baseball-Reference. He carried an unbeaten record. His earned-run average was 2.22, with 34 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings. He had improved the velocity of his curveball while increasing its movement. He was the rare bright spot on a roster stacked with spent bulbs.
The presence of Ryu gave Dodgers manager Dave Roberts a reason for hope. Sitting inside his dugout on Wednesday afternoon, he etched a proverbial line in the sand. He wore a smile as he made a proclamation.
"Tonight," Roberts declared, "is the night it turns."
The Dodgers started the evening well. Verdugo smoked a double into the right-field corner on a two-seam sinker from Arizona starter Zack Godley. After a walk by Yasmani Grandal, Cody Bellinger connected on an RBI single.
The vibes changed in the bottom of the second inning. Ryu delivered a cutter to third baseman Devin Marrero. The pitch missed the inner half of the plate. It would be Ryu's last throw of the night.
A trainer joined Roberts on the march to the mound. The group conferred for a few moments before giving Ryu space to stretch. Ryu spread into a horse stance for a moment before rising up limping. He stumbled off the mound and back toward the dugout.
Stomping toward the mound to take Ryu's place was Baez. The trip had not treated him well. He fell off the mound and balked in a run against the Giants on Friday. A day later, he surrendered a three-run homer. Roberts gave Baez a few days to regroup before the emergency of Wednesday demanded his presence.
Baez answered the call with his finest outing of the season. He turned in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. He extricated himself from a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. A double by Arizona outfielder A.J. Pollock started the rally. Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy could not glove a high-chopping grounder from outfielder Chris Owings. Baez walked second baseman Ketel Marte to stuff the bases full of Diamondbacks with one out.
For once, Baez made an escape look easy. He overpowered Marrero with fastballs for a strikeout. Diamondbacks catcher John Ryan Murphy popped up a 96.7-mph fastball for the third out.
The Dodgers had trouble extending their advantage. The first inning was short-circuited when Matt Kemp grounded into a double play. After a leadoff walk by Hernandez and a subsequent single by Max Muncy in the fifth, Chris Taylor struck out and Verdugo bounced into a 4-6-3 double play. In the sixth, Kemp rolled into another double play.
Hudson followed Baez onto the diamond. Armed with pristine control for perhaps the first time as a Dodger, Hudson barreled through two spotless frames. He struck out three. In the seventh, Cingrani weathered a two-out double to keep the Dodgers in front.
Fields built a raging fire in the eight. He yielded a leadoff double to outfielder David Peralta. A one-out walk by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt placed runners at the corners for Pollock. In the previous two games, Pollock had homered four times. This time, he ripped a curveball to shortstop. Hernandez scooped the baseball and whipped it to second base for a critical double play.
