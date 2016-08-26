Dodgers Dugout: Breaking down the A.J. Ellis trade 

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and I wish A.J. Ellis a fond farewell.

Looking at Game 3 of the Giants series

--The Dodgers lost after nearly being no-hit by Matt Moore. They still have a two-game division lead with the Chicago Cubs coming into town. Now, let’s get on to the more important news from Thursday.

Goodbye, A.J.

The Dodgers traded catcher A.J. Ellis to the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday for catcher Carlos Ruiz. It's a move that surprised many because Ellis is well-liked by his teammates and Clayton Kershaw loved pitching to him. So why did the Dodgers do it? They wanted someone who hit left-handers better than Ellis.

Ruiz has an .830 OPS against left-handers this season, versus Ellis’ .616.

Lifetime, Ellis is hitting .235 with a .740 OPS against lefties, while Ruiz is hitting .275 with an .814 OPS.

So is this a good trade? Before I answer, let’s take a look at another number: What did Kershaw do with each man behind the plate?

In his career, Kershaw has a 1.97 ERA when pitching to Ellis. That’s impressive. What about Yasmani Grandal? When pitching to him, Kershaw had a 1.98 ERA. Sure, he has pitched far more to Ellis than Grandal, but there has been no discernible difference when pitching to either.

Ellis was going to be a free agent after the season and probably would not have been re-signed. Ruiz has a $4.5-million team option for next season, or a $500,000 buyout.

So, looking at the numbers, the trade seems good.

However, if you are a believer in team chemistry, the timing of the deal is horrible. Ellis is loved by his teammates. The Dodgers are playing their best ball of the season the last six weeks (during which, it should be noted, Ellis has not played much). Kershaw loves the guy. Why trade him the day of a key game against the Giants and before a big weekend series with the Cubs?

I’m not a big believer in team chemistry. Lots of teams hated each other and won titles. Lots of teams loved each other and finished last. The Dodgers have put 27 players on the DL, so the clubhouse is basically a revolving door of new players. Trading a seldom-used backup catcher shouldn’t break a team, and if it does, then that team probably wasn’t going to win a World Series anyway.

However, when you have a team that is on a roll, why trade a guy to whom your best player, Kershaw, loves pitching? With Kershaw returning from the disabled list soon (hopefully), why make his recovery a little tougher by trading away his friend, the guy who is on his same wavelength?

Why trade a guy his teammates love, just for Ruiz, who might give them a couple of extra hits down the stretch? Was it worth making players in the clubhouse unhappy or causing them to lose focus as the shock of the trade hit them? Every Dodgers fan could detect a noticeable change in team morale and energy this season. Why take a chance on disrupting that by trading one of the best clubhouse guys?

Grandal is going to get the bulk of playing time down the stretch, so I don’t see how Ruiz’s bat is going to make a huge difference. So, in a lot of ways, this trade is puzzling.

But looking at it from just a stats perspective, it makes sense. And that’s how Andrew Freidman views baseball: totally from a stats perspective. It’s like he’s running the world’s most expensive Fantasy Baseball team, where you don’t need to worry about what the players think because they are just interchangeable numbers with no personality or emotion.

Maybe his way is the right way. Maybe this trade is the key to the Dodgers’ winning the World Series. I hope it is. We’ll find out soon enough.

But one thing I do know: The first time Ellis plays against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, he deserves a huge standing ovation. As a fan, I will miss him. But I’ll miss him a lot less if Ruiz hits well down the stretch.

The rest of the schedule

HOME (16 games): Aug. 26-28 vs. Chicago Cubs, Sept. 2-4 vs. San Diego, Sept. 5-7 vs. Arizona, Sept. 19-21 vs. San Francisco, Sept. 22-25 vs. Colorado

ROAD (19 games): Aug. 29-31 at Colorado, Sept. 9-11 at Miami, Sept. 12-14 at New York Yankees, Sept. 15-18 at Arizona, Sept. 27-29 at San Diego, Sept 30-Oct. 2 at San Francisco.

Trade update

How the players acquired at the trade deadline are doing:

Josh Reddick: .143 (10 for 70)

Rich Hill: 1-0, 0.00 ERA

Jesse Chavez: 1-0, 4.20 ERA in 11 games

Josh Fields: 1-0, 4.66 ERA in 11 games, currently in the minors

Ask Ross Porter

Former Dodgers announcer Ross Porter will be answering select reader questions for the rest of the season. Email me a question for Ross, and I will pass it on. His latest response:

Dave Pratt asks: Ross, how has the method and criteria for counting home-game attendance for the Dodgers changed over the years?

Ross: Tomorrow afternoon, when they host the Cubs, the Dodgers will surpass the 3-million mark in home attendance for arecord 28th time, including 15 of the past 16 seasons. The Dodgers once more are leading baseball with an averagehome crowd of just over 45,000 this year. Last season, they were No. 1, averaging 46,479, and were the only team to perform before turnouts over 50,000 — reaching that figure on 12 home dates. The smallest Chavez Ravine audience in 2015 was a shade under 38,000.

The franchise reached a high of 3.86 million fans in 2007 and never has drawn below 1.58 million at Dodger Stadium.Dave, National League clubs announced an actual turnstile count through 1992, but now, both leagues define attendance as tickets SOLD, not tickets USED. That is because of revenue sharing. Teams contribute 31% of the revenue they generate into a pool to be redistributed among those franchises that produce the fewest dollars in a season.