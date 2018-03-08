Dodgers Dugout: The 25 greatest Dodgers of all time, No. 9: Fernando Valenzuela

The Dodgers have not given Valenzuela's No. 34 to any other player since his departure from the team after the 1990 season. And though they have a policy of not retiring numbers of players unless they make the Hall of Fame, it's time to make their second exception to the policy (the first being Jim Gilliam) and retire Valenzuela's number. There is no one else, with the possible exception of Vin Scully, who has created more Dodgers fans than Valenzuela. The team's legacy would not be the same without him. It's time to do the right thing and recognize what Valenzuela did for the team and the community.