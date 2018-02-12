Dodgers Dugout: The 25 greatest Dodgers of all time, No. 25: Jim Gilliam

Gilliam's teammates loved his intelligence on (and off) the field. Manager Walter Alston once said of Gilliam, "He gets on base. He can punch the ball on the hit and run. He steals and never throws to the wrong base. He knows how to get a walk. He has all the little things that go to make up a good ballclub. … I don't think he's ever been late a day in his life. He doesn't make any mistakes. … He gives you 100%, day in and day out. He never moans. He's a good team man. If I had eight like him, I wouldn't have to give a single sign."