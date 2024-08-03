Letters to Sports: Dodgers should stop buying stars and start growing them

Go beyond the scoreboard
People seem to forget that Sandy Koufax was a less than .500 pitcher, going 36-40 from 1955 to 1960. River Ryan, Justin Wrobkeski and Bobby Miller may one day form a dominant nucleus of the Dodger rotation. The whole emphasis on “win now” has produced only four Rookie of Year awards in the last 29 years despite a highly rated farm system. It’s time to stop buying stars of the present at the expense of dimming our home grown stars of the future.
Bill Waxman
Simi Valley
This past Tuesday I sat down to watch the Dodgers-Padres series opener, knowing that it was a big momentum game. I was heartened but not complacent when the Dodgers scored five in the first inning. When the lead slipped to 5-3 I was nervous, but they held it to the dreaded ninth. And then came Blake Treinen, who I would like to congratulate for his spot-on imitation of Dino Ebel pitching in Arlington to Teoscar Hernandez.
Alan Abajian
Alta Loma
Year after year we hold our breath, hoping we can win in the finals. And year after year the Dodgers crumble. This year is looking like all the others. Lousy starting pitchers, and pathetic bullpen. I’m not sure how much more I can take, it’s like Groundhog Day.
Deborah R. Ishida
Beverly Hills
Bill Plaschke loves the Jack Flaherty trade. It’s the kiss of death, Dodger fans.
Jim Fredrick
Manhattan Beach
Why is it at this time of the year (after the trade deadline), the Dodgers are praised for doing the “right thing”? And over the last many years, what in the end has it got them? Please put aside that “cheap” WS Championship in 2020. Yes, Bill Plaschke, as you say, “the Dodgers got their man!” The guy who the Yankees passed on because they thought he was one back tweak away from preparing to be a free agent next season. Same thing every year: Reload at the end of the season to cover the mistakes made during the last off-season. The plan so far as been far from successful.
Richard Whorton
Studio City
So Anthony Rendon is back on the IL after only 14 games? Remember when he was a free agent five years ago and said he didn’t want to play for the Dodgers because he wasn’t a “L.A. guy” and Dodger fans were mad? Anyone still mad? Anyone?!
Danny Balber Jr.
Pasadena
With the new media rights deal, the NBA joined the NFL in saying that they only care about wealthy fans. Giving deals to streaming services makes it too difficult for poorer fans to see games. Both leagues are telling their viewers to pony up more money or miss out. I would like to see everyone get together and boycott the NBA and NFL games on streaming services.
Mike Lorraine
Simi Valley
In the U.S.-Serbia Olympic basketball game, each team scored 81 points in the 31 minutes that Nikola Jokic was on the court. However, the U.S. dominated 29-3 when Jokic rested for only nine minutes. Any doubts as to which player is the real NBA MVP?
Richard Raffalow
Valley Glen
It’s nice to see that all the money the Lakers paid Luol Deng didn’t go to waste. His Laker salary funded the South Sudan Olympic basketball team.
Russell Hosaka
Torrance
Why is NBC running promos for their Olympic coverage in the middle of their Olympic coverage? Quit telling me to watch the Olympics on NBC when I am already watching Olympic coverage on NBC, or at least I’m trying to if you would get the promos out of the way.
Eric DeWeese
Pasadena
