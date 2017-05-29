Dodgers Dugout: Remembering Dodgers who served in the military

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and we have a lot to be thankful for on Memorial Day.
Remember
We're going to do something a little different this Memorial Day, when we remember those who gave their lives fighting for this country. So, instead of analyzing and wondering what the Dodgers will do this season, I'm just going to run a list of as many Dodgers as I could find whose career was interrupted by military service during a war. If you have a relative or know of someone who played for the Dodgers and served during a war and isn't listed, please forgive me.
World War I
Burleigh Grimes
Rube Marquard
Casey Stengel
World War II
Rex Barney
Boyd Bartley
Jack Bolling
Bobby Bragan
Al Campanis
Hugh Casey
Claude Corbitt
Cliff Dapper
Dutch Dietz
John Douglas
Red Durrett
Herman Franks
Larry French
Roland Gladu
Ray Hathaway
Chris Haughey
Ed Head
Billy Herman
Gene Hermanski
Kirby Higbe
Gil Hodges
Chet Kehn
Cookie Lavagetto
Vic Lombardi
Cal McLish
Gene Mauch
Rube Melton
Eddie Miksis
Mickey Owen
Don Padgett
Pee Wee Reese
Pete Reiser
Lew Riggs
Johnny Rizzo
Jackie Robinson
Stan Rojek
Bill Sayles
Duke Snider
Korean War
Boyd Bartley
Jim Baxes
Chuck Churn
Roger Craig
Larry French
Danny McDevitt
Don Newcombe
Erv Palica
Joe Pignatano
John Roseboro
Norm Sherry
Daryl Spencer
Vietnam War
Roy Gleason
This information was compiled from several sites and newspaper online archives, and I am sure it is incomplete. If you know who I am missing, let me know and next Memorial Day we can have a more complete list. One site I particularly want to highlight is www.baseballinwartime.com, which has bios of many of the people listed above, including what branch of the military they served in and where they served.
And finally
Bill Plaschke writes about Roy Gleason, who earned a purple heart in the Vietnam War. Read it here.
