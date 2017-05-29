Dodgers Dugout: Remembering Dodgers who served in the military

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and we have a lot to be thankful for on Memorial Day.

Remember

We're going to do something a little different this Memorial Day, when we remember those who gave their lives fighting for this country. So, instead of analyzing and wondering what the Dodgers will do this season, I'm just going to run a list of as many Dodgers as I could find whose career was interrupted by military service during a war. If you have a relative or know of someone who played for the Dodgers and served during a war and isn't listed, please forgive me.

World War I

Burleigh Grimes

Rube Marquard

Casey Stengel

World War II

Rex Barney

Boyd Bartley

Jack Bolling

Bobby Bragan

Al Campanis

Hugh Casey

Claude Corbitt

Cliff Dapper

Dutch Dietz

John Douglas

Red Durrett

Herman Franks

Larry French

Roland Gladu

Ray Hathaway

Chris Haughey

Ed Head

Billy Herman

Gene Hermanski

Kirby Higbe

Gil Hodges

Chet Kehn

Cookie Lavagetto

Vic Lombardi

Cal McLish

Gene Mauch

Rube Melton

Eddie Miksis

Mickey Owen

Don Padgett

Pee Wee Reese

Pete Reiser

Lew Riggs

Johnny Rizzo

Jackie Robinson

Stan Rojek

Bill Sayles

Duke Snider

Korean War

Boyd Bartley

Jim Baxes

Chuck Churn

Roger Craig

Larry French

Danny McDevitt

Don Newcombe

Erv Palica

Joe Pignatano

John Roseboro

Norm Sherry

Daryl Spencer

Vietnam War

Roy Gleason

This information was compiled from several sites and newspaper online archives, and I am sure it is incomplete. If you know who I am missing, let me know and next Memorial Day we can have a more complete list. One site I particularly want to highlight is www.baseballinwartime.com, which has bios of many of the people listed above, including what branch of the military they served in and where they served.

Next series

Monday, 11:15 a.m. PT, Dodgers (Rich Hill, 1-2, 4.76) at St. Louis (Mike Leake, 5-2, 1.91)

Tuesday, 4 p.m. PT, Dodgers (Kenta Maeda, 4-2, 5.08) at St. Louis (Michael Wacha, 2-2, 3.66)

Wednesday, 5:15 p.m. PT, Dodgers (Alex Wood, 6-0, 1.69) at St. Louis (Carlos Martinez, 3-4, 3.32)

Thursday, 10:45 a.m. PT, Dodgers (Brandon McCarthy, 5-1, 3.28) at St. Louis (Adam Wainwright, 5-3, 4.20)

Note: Pitchers are subject to change.

And finally

Bill Plaschke writes about Roy Gleason, who earned a purple heart in the Vietnam War. Read it here.

Have a comment or something you’d like to see in a future Dodgers newsletter? Email me and follow me on Twitter: @latimeshouston.

Houston.mitchell@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimeshouston