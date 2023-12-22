Letters to Sports: Mixed reactions to Dodgers’ latest signings

With the Dodgers handing out money like it’s a board game, with well more than a billion dollars in contracts to Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, I guess you could say that the Dodgers had a monopoly on the free-agent market, not to mention their $375-million signing of pitcher Tyler Glasgow. One thing that fans can definitely expect is that there will be no free parking.

The Dodgers have gone to great lengths to put together a Rolls-Royce lineup. This doesn’t bode well for the future of a Subaru manager like Dave Roberts.

Steve Kaye

Oro Valley, Ariz.

What a Christmas for Dodgers fans. Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and now Yoshinobu Yamamoto! And it’s not even Christmas. Visions of World Series dance in my head!

John Tsutsui

Hurricane, Utah

Having not won a championship for 35 years and counting (sorry, the 60-game COVID season was a farce), the Dodgers are understandably highly motivated to finally win a title. Spending $1 billion on two Japanese stars, it is more likely they will win the World Baseball Classic than a World Series title.

Mark S. Roth

Playa Vista

Dodgers sign Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto for insane money. Wow, I thought my cable was only going up $10 per month. What is next? Are you going to charge me $100 to park in my garage to watch the game from home?

John Broecker

Upland

As we Dodgers fans have sadly learned from the past, merely signing big-name players does not guarantee a trip to the World Series. What the signings of Ohtani and Yamamoto do guarantee are: 1) Higher ticket prices; 2) Hot sales of Ohtani’s and Yamamoto’s jerseys and T-shirts; and 3) Incessant media hype about these two, regardless of how they perform.

I, for one, will wait and see what actually happens on the field.

Alan Perry

Ventura

I have to wonder. Does Yoshinobu Yamamoto know he’ll never be allowed to pitch a no-hitter or perfect game?

George Pisano

Rancho Palos Verdes

I have read multiple articles in The Times listing a projected Dodgers rotation without even a mention of Clayton Kershaw. Why?

Larry Macedo

West Hills