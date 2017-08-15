Dodgers Dugout: Who is the MVP of the Dodgers this season?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and I’m still waiting for Chad Fonville bobblehead night.
MVP
The Dodgers are cruising to a division title, and many fans are debating who is the team MVP. The three major candidates are Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Justin Turner. Let’s compare them.
Batting average
Turner .346
Seager .307
Bellinger .274
OB%
Turner .436
Seager .398
Bellinger .351
SLG%
Bellinger .620
Turner .573
Seager .518
OPS+
Turner 163
Bellinger 148
Seager 139
Dodgers record when that player plays
Bellinger 74-23
Turner 65-26
Seager 76-32
Batting with runners in scoring position
Seager .360/.479/.600
Turner .314/.455/.471
Bellinger .298/.419/.681
Batting with two out and runners in scoring position
Seager .387/.513/.774
Turner .288/.486/.480
Bellinger .188/.361/.396
WAR
Seager 4.9
Turner 4.8
Bellinger 3.7
Toughest defensive position
Seager (shortstop)
Turner (third base)
Bellinger (first base)
There are many other stats to look at, too. Homers, RBIs, defensive metrics, etc.
Seager has played the full season, while Turner and Bellinger have missed about a month with either an injury or being in the minors. Bellinger gave the Dodgers a huge lift and they have been a different team since he joined the lineup. He leads the team in homers and RBIs. Turner leads the league in batting average. Seager has been there every day, plays a tough position well and has better clutch stats.
A lot depends on what you mean by MVP. Is it supposed to go to the best player or should it go to the player who meant the most to his team? Kirk Gibson was named MVP in 1988, even though several other players in the league had better stats. But if you followed the Dodgers in ’88, there was no doubt that Gibson was the MVP.
Taking everything into account, and going with the theory that the award goes to the player who meant the most to his team, not just the best hitter (after all, they have the Silver Slugger award for best hitters) here’s my Dodgers MVP ballot:
1. Bellinger
2. Turner
3. Seager
But it’s awfully close, and it’s nice as a Dodgers fan to have to consider three guys carefully for something like this.
Best record
The Dodgers are 83-34 and lead the NL West by about a billion games. Their 83-34 start is one of the best starts in major league history (since 1901). The best starts by other teams (teams that won the World Series are bolded):
A’s, 84-32-1 (1931) Lost in World Series
Seattle, 84-33 (2001) Lost in playoffs
Angels, 74-43 (2008) Lost in playoffs
Houston, 72-45 (2017)
Texas, 69-48 (2016) Lost in playoffs
Cleveland, 82-33-2 (1954) Lost World Series
Minnesota, 77-39-1 (1933) Lost World Series
Detroit, 77-40 (1934) Lost in World Series
Kansas City, 75-42 (1980) Lost in World Series
Chicago, 75-42 (1919) Lost in World Series
New York, 88-29 (1998) Won World Series
Baltimore, 82-35 (1969) Lost World Series
Boston, 81-34-2 (1946) Lost in World Series
Tampa Bay, 71-46 (2008 and 2010) Lost in playoffs both yearsToronto, 73-44 (1985) Lost in playoffs
NL West
Dodgers, 83-34
Giants, 83-33-1 (1905) Won World Series
San Diego, 76-42 (1998) Lost World Series
Arizona, 72-45 (2002) Lost in playoffs
Colorado, 65-52 (2017)
Pittsburgh, 86-29 (1902) No playoffs that year
St. Louis, 86-29-2 (1944) Won World Series
Chicago, 85-31-1 (1907) Won World Series
Cincinnati, 81-36 (1919) Won World Series
Milwaukee, 68-48-1 (1982) Lost World Series
Atlanta, 78-39 (1998) Lost in playoffsPhiladelphia, 77-40 (1976 and 2011), Lost in playoffs both times
New York, 76-41 (1986) Won World Series
Washington, 72-45 (2012) Lost in playoffs
Miami, 68-49 (1997) Won World Series
So as you can see, seven of the 27 teams (three teams have had their best record this season) have gone on to win the World Series. Will this year make it eight of 30?
In case you missed it
Since July 29, Joc Pederson is one for 35 (.029 average). He still plays good defense, and with their massive lead, the team can afford to give him time to work his way out of this, but if it continues much longer, I would not be surprised to see Chris Taylor move to center full time, especially when Adrian Gonzalez returns.
What about Puig?
Since moving to the eighth spot in the batting order, Yasiel Puig is hitting .278/.362/.546 with 14 home runs and 32 RBIs in 194 at-bats. Projected over a full season, that would be 41 homers and 93 RBIs.
Next series
Tuesday, 7 p.m. PT, Chicago White Sox (Miguel Gonzalez, 6-10, 4.85) at Dodgers (Alex Wood, 14-1, 2.37)
Wednesday, 7 p.m. PT, Chicago White Sox (Carlos Rodon, 1-4, 4.24) at Dodgers (Yu Darvish, 8-9, 3.81 overall; 2-0, 1.50 with Dodgers)
Note: Pitchers are subject to change.
Reminder
For those of you living in the L.A. area, six more Dodger games will be on KTLA Ch. 5 this season. All of them will be on a Tuesday. They are:
Aug. 22, 4 p.m. at Pittsburgh
Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m. at Arizona
Sept. 5, 7 p.m. vs. Arizona
Sept. 12, 7:15 p.m. at San Francisco
Sept. 19, 4 p.m. at Philadelphia
Sept. 26, 7 p.m. vs. San Diego
And finally
Brian Holton, the forgotten member of the 1988 team, is trying to put his life back together. Read all about it here.
