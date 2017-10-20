Dodgers Dugout: If this is a dream, please don't wake me

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. I’m not crying, someone’s chopping onions.

Game 5 review

I don’t know what to say. It has been 29 years since we’ve been able to watch the Dodgers in the World Series. Starting Tuesday, we’ll see them in there again. My wife and I had tears in our eyes as we watched the team celebrate. I flash back to the 1970s. My first favorite Dodger was Jimmy Wynn. I was so excited the first game I went to. It was all I could talk about in the days leading up to the game. On the day of the game, I was sick. 101-degree fever. My parents said I should stay home. I demanded to go. They gave in and took me. My adrenaline got me through the first couple of innings, but I was feeling horrible. Then it happened: Jimmy Wynn came up and hit a home run. It’s the last thing I remember, because the next thing I know my dad was carrying me into the house. Apparently I passed out from the fever.

From then on I had several favorite Dodgers: Mike Marshall (the pitcher), Steve Garvey, Steve Yeager, Dusty Baker, Lance Rautzhan, Burt Hooton, Greg Brock, Kirk Gibson, Fernando. The list goes on.

And now it feels full circle. I’m the dad now, and my oldest daughter was texting me throughout the game, excited for the Dodgers. I felt my dad through every one of those texts.

So yeah, I had tears in my eyes. I can only imagine what it will be like if they win the whole thing.

OK, sorry to ramble on about me. Let’s talk about the team.

--That was a systematic destruction of the defending World Series champions.

--When the players get together to divide up the playoff money, Charlie Culberson deserves a full share. He hit .455 in the series with two doubles and a triple. He also made some nice plays at short. I hope Corey Seager makes it back full strength for the World Series, but if he doesn’t, I’m very comfortable with Culberson there. In fact, they may want to find room for him on the roster even if Seager does make it back.

--Enrique Hernandez has earned a big place in Dodgers’ history. Last year, his play suffered because his dad had a blood cancer. His father went into remission in November. This year, the terrible destruction in Puerto Rico left many of his family and friends homeless. So he goes out and hits three home runs and sets an NLCS record with seven RBIs. Good for him. If anyone deserves it, it’s Hernandez.

--In eight postseason games, the Dodgers have outscored their opponents 48-19.

--It was great to see Cody Bellinger snap out of his mini-slump. He went 3 for 5 on Thursday and 7 for 22 in the series.

--The Dodgers bullpen against the Cubs: 17 innings, 4 hits, 1 walk, 0 runs, 22 strikeouts.

--How great was it when Tommy Lasorda showed up in the middle of the Dodgers’ clubhouse celebration?

--Can we retire Justin Turner’s number now, or do we have to wait?

--Hernandez had 7 RBIs on Thursday. The Cubs scored eight runs the whole series.

--Chris Taylor gives boring interviews, but he’s a heck of a player. And just think, the Dodgers got him for Zach Lee.

--The Dodgers have some interesting roster choices to make ahead of the World Series.

--Did I mention the Dodgers are going to the World Series? Enjoy the next few days. Game 1 is Tuesday.

The World Series

No game times have been announced yet, but I’d bet they all start at 5 p.m. PT.

Game 1: Tuesday, Yankees/Astros at Dodgers, Fox

Game 2: Wednesday, Yankees/Astros at Dodgers, Fox

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 27, Dodgers at Yankees/Astros, Fox

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 28, Dodgers at Yankees/Astros, Fox

Game 5*: Sunday, Oct. 29, Dodgers at Yankees/Astros, Fox

Game 6*: Tuesday, Oct. 31, Yankees/Astros at Dodgers, Fox

Game 7*: Wednesday, Nov. 1, Yankees/Astros at Dodgers, Fox

* if necessary

And finally

This needs no explanation. Just watch.

