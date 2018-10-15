Dodgers Dugout: Now it's a best-of-five and Dodgers have home-field advantage

--I have a lengthy newsletter about Clayton Kershaw ready, examining his entire postseason career. I was going to run it today, but today is not a day to look negatively at anyone. We’ll save it for a more appropriate time. I get a lot of emails asking about him opting out. When the season ends, we’ll look at all of that. Now is not the time. I do want to point out one thing though: Each start by Kershaw could be his final start as a Dodger, so maybe we should appreciate it a little.