Swarm of bees delays start of Dodgers-Diamondbacks game

The scoreboard tells of a swarm of bees gathered on the net behind home plate.

A rematch of last year’s National League Division Series wasn’t the only buzz at Chase Field on Tuesday night.

Shortly before first pitch between the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, a swarm of bees descended upon the top of the protective screen behind home plate, halting the start of the game until a beekeeper could arrive and safely remove the colony.

“This is a tough one,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told SportsNet LA after meeting with umpires on the field. “I think right now, we’re just trying to figure out the situation. Obviously we see the bees. [So] how long will it take a beekeeper to come and take care of the situation.”

Roberts said that the teams briefly considered proceeding with first pitch before the bees were removed.

But, he noted, “if a foul ball hits the screen, what happens to the bees at that point?”

Apparently, it wasn’t a risk Major League Baseball was willing to take. According to a press box announcement, the league — which was in communication with the umpires — instead decided to halt the game until the nest was removed.