Dodgers shine with strikeout-free plate performance in win over Arizona

Dodgers catcher Will Smith crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of an 8-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday night.
(Matt York / Associated Press)
By Jack Harris
PHOENIX — 

The Dodgers sent 44 batters to the plate Monday night.

They struck out a grand total of zero times.

In an 8-4 win that featured 10 hits, eight walks and the Dodgers’ seventh victory in their last eight games, the most important number was zero.

As in the club’s first game of zero strikeouts since August 2006.

In what just the fifth such game by any MLB club since 2017 (the other four all occurred last year), the Dodgers instead heeded manager Dave Roberts’ signature advice to “move the ball forward” — jumping out to 6-1 lead before hanging on late for a series-opening win at Chase Field.

Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernández led the way with two hits apiece. Andy Pages tacked on three RBIs. And despite a sloppy five-inning, four-run, five-hit start from James Paxton, the team’s bullpen silenced the Diamondbacks’ scuffling lineup, securing a win in the first meeting between the clubs since the Dodgers were swept in last year’s National League Division Series.

