Dodgers Dugout: A look at some of the pitchers the Dodgers could trade for

Kyle Barraclough, RHP; Adam Conley, LHP and Brad Ziegler, RHP, Miami Marlins: Al three Marlins relievers are available, but the asking price for Barraclough, who has 10 saves and is under team control for a couple more seasons, would be quite high.He has given up only 23 hits and struck out 50 in 44 innings, but he has also walked 24. Conley can get lefties (batting .190 against him) and righties (batting .140) out and is having a career year in his first season as a reliever after poor results as a starter. Ziegler is 38 and a veteran who is having one of the worst seasons of his career. He also has a postseason ERA of 36.00, so he is probably not the answer.