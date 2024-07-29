On the eve of MLB’s annual trade deadline, the Dodgers are akin to a rich shopper at a flea market.

They have plenty of prospect capital in their highly-touted farm system to entice teams with, plenty of needs to fill out their talented but flawed first-place roster, yet few obvious places to look in a deadline season featuring few clear impact players.

As manager Dave Roberts said Sunday, there are many “paths” the team could go down in the next two days, and plenty of available options to bolster their injury-plagued outfit.

Yet, as the clock ticks down to Tuesday’s 3 p.m. PT deadline, there is no clear hierarchy of targets they are after. No one player likely to assuage their growing list of concerns.

Instead, people around the sport see the Dodgers as one of the wild card clubs of this year’s deadline: Capable of swinging an unexpected, last-minute blockbuster — or potentially content to make more marginal upgrades to a roster expected to get several key players back from injuries between now and October.

As Tuesday’s deadline nears, here are some possible trade partners to watch for.