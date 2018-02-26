Dodgers Dugout: Breaking down the 2018 roster, Part 2

For relievers we are going to add a stat: IRS%, which is the percentage of runners scored who were on base when the pitcher came into the game. If a reliever comes into a game with the bases loaded and two of those runners score, his IRS% is 67%. If none score, it is 0%. This is key for relievers because ERA can be wildly misleading for them. Say for example that Player A comes into the game with two out and the bases loaded and gives up a triple, driving in three runners. Then he gets the final out. His ERA is 0.00 for the game, but his IRS% is 100%. Now say Player B comes into the game with the bases loaded and no one out and strikes out the side. His ERA for the game is also 0.00. Who was the better pitcher? Player B, and you can tell by his IRS% of 0%.