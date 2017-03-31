Dodgers Dugout: The best rotation in the NL West belongs to ... (spoiler: They wear blue)

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and take some time today to read this story by Andy McCullough that gives you a rare glimpse into the background and thought process of Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi.

Comparing the teams

Time for the starting rotation in the continuing series of comparing players on the NL West teams. I will be looking at the top four starters for each team, as each team has several pitchers that can pitch in the No. 5 spot. And I am not going strictly by what order they start the season. All statistics are courtesy of baseball-reference.com. Stat explainers: FIP here,WHIP here. WAR here.

No. 1 starter

1. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Last three seasons: 49-14/1.89 ERA/1.88 FIP/0.833 WHIP/20.6 WAR

The best pitcher in baseball during the regular season, and the leading candidate to win the Cy Young Award, which would be his fourth.

2. Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco

Last three seasons: 51-28/2.88/3.06/1.040/13.9

Bumgarner is arguably one of the top five starters in baseball, but can only rank second in his own division. If you combined Kershaw's regular-season statistics with Bumgarner's postseason stats, you'd have the greatest pitcher in history.

3. Zack Greinke, Arizona

Last three seasons: 49-18/2.76/3.20/1.067/15.8

Arizona would love to revisit that huge contract Greinke signed after his poor first year with the Diamondbacks. He'll never again be the pitcher he was two seasons ago, and he needs a better defense behind him than the Diamondbacks will provide. But he will be effective at a level below true ace. And all that talk about "the Dodgers can't win without him" has finally faded away.

4. Jon Gray, Colorado

Last two seasons: 10-12/4.79/3.61/1.332/2.6

Gray got worse as last season went along, but projects as a solid No. 1 or No. 2 starter when he fully develops. He is only 24 and had a 3.30 ERA from May through July before tiring; he should take a big step forward this season.

5. Jhoulys Chacin, San Diego

Last three seasons: 9-16/4.81/4.30/1.423/0.7

If you are managing a baseball team and you are surrounded by reporters who are waiting for you to announce your opening-day starter, take a look at the name you have written down on the card. If it says "Jhoulys Chacin," cancel the news conference, return to your office and either find someone better or resign, because you are in for a long season.

No. 2 starter

1. Johnny Cueto, San Francisco

Last three seasons: 49-27/2.80/3.26/1.057/15.9

Cueto is a lot of fun to watch, with his collection of shakes and shimmies on the mound, but lost in all of that is just how good he is. He takes the ball every fifth day, pitches deep into games and gives his team a chance to win. What more can you ask for?

2. Rich Hill, Dodgers

Last three seasons: 14-6/2.05/2.36/0.982/5.9

The man with one of the most awkward follow throughs in the game has renewed his career at age 36. There's no reason to think he can't keep up his excellent pitching in between downtime for blisters.

3. Tyler Chatwood, Colorado

Last three seasons: 13-9/3.96/4.40/1.352/3.8

Chatwood missed all of 2015 because of Tommy John surgery but had a good return last season with the Rockies. Coors Field kills him. Since joining the Rockies, he has a 4.85 career ERA there, and and a 3.24 ERA everywhere else

4. Taijuan Walker, Arizona