Dodgers Dugout: Slight improvement, but still a long way to go

You may be wondering why Pederson is still on the team since he is only 33% better than you or me and about as good defensively. Well, Andrew Toles looked prime for recall, hitting .462 at triple-A Oklahoma City. But then he strained a hamstring and is out for at least two weeks. Thinking out loud, I see that Alex Verdugo is hitting .324 and slugging .541 in the minors, but why take a chance on something unexpected when you know what you are going to get from Pederson which is … well, when I figure it out I'll let you know.