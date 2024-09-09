Dodgers’ growing offensive struggles have a familiar feel in loss to Cubs

Shohei Ohtani puts his hands up in front of Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson after reaching second base on a fielding error during the Dodgers’ 10-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

It was around this time last year that the Dodgers offense started cooling off.

After a sluggish performance at the plate this week, they can only hope it isn’t happening again.

Before the Dodgers crashed out of the 2023 playoffs in a National League Division Series sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team’s bats began to quiet in September, when declining production from big stars and role players alike foreshadowed the offensive no-show that doomed the team in October.

Lately, the Dodgers have experienced something similar, following up a rollicking offensive showcase in Arizona with one muted effort after the next in the week since.

Advertisement

The latest example came in a 10-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, in which ex-Dodgers Cody Bellinger and Michael Busch almost outscored the entirety of their former team.

In the first four innings alone, Bellinger and Busch had three hits, a home run a piece and four total RBIs off Walker Buehler.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, didn’t score their first run until the fifth and squandered multiple opportunities to get back in the game — despite facing Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks and his 6.60 ERA, worst among MLB starters with 100 innings.

Advertisement

Since tallying 32 runs and 52 hits in a victorious four-game series against the Diamondbacks to start the month, the Dodgers have managed just 23 runs and 45 hits in six games since.

During that stretch, they’ve struck out 56 times. They’ve scored five or more runs just twice. And, after appearing to turn a corner at the plate with a healthy lineup for the first time in months, signs of their mid-summer malaise have returned.

Alarm bells aren’t ringing yet. But reasons for concern are starting to sprout.

The Dodgers’ biggest problems Monday resided at the bottom of the batting order.

While Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman combined for five hits and five walks — Ohtani also stole his 47th base of the season in his continued pursuit of MLB’s first 50 homer-50 steal season — the rest of the lineup offered little support.

Advertisement

Max Muncy went hitless and managed only one RBI (a fifth-inning sacrifice fly) from two bases-loaded at-bats, leaving him two for 18 since the start of September.

Will Smith failed to build off a three-hit performance Sunday, continuing his second-half slide with an 0-for-five line that included a strikeout with two runners aboard in the fifth.

Tommy Edman had two hits, while Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor and Miguel Rojas each singled. But as a team, the Dodgers were just two for seven with runners in scoring position — not nearly enough on a night they trailed 3-0 after the first inning and 7-2 at the end of the sixth.

Bellinger, the Dodgers’ former Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player award winner, opened the scoring with a first-pitch, two-run homer in the first, launching his second home run as a visiting player at Chavez Ravine deep into the right-field pavilion.

Cody Bellinger rounds third after hitting a two-run home run for the Chicago Cubs during the first inning Monday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Busch, the former Dodgers prospect who was traded to Chicago last offseason, tallied the next two runs for the Cubs (74-70). He lined an RBI single in the first, then cleared the short wall in left on an opposite-field solo homer in the fourth.

Advertisement

It all amounted to a step back for Buehler, who was coming off a pair of encouraging outings in his previous two starts. He finished the night with five earned runs in five-plus innings, striking out just four batters while allowing nine hits.

Despite that, the Dodgers (86-58) had chances to rally.

They loaded the bases in the third inning, but came away with nothing.

They scored twice in the fifth and seventh innings — Betts homered in the latter frame, his seventh in 26 games since returning from a broken hand — but missed chances in each to chip away further.

The good news for the Dodgers: Their biggest stars are still hitting.

In addition to his seven homers, Betts also has a .316 batting average and 26 RBIs since coming off the injured list.

Freeman, who is still playing through a fractured right middle finger, is 11 for 33 with seven walks since getting a three-game break in late August.

Ohtani is also continuing to mash, batting an even .300 since Aug. 21 in search of his third career MVP award.

But if the Dodgers thought their top-heavy lineup problems were a thing of the past, Monday’s loss — in which they were without Teoscar Hernández for a third-straight game because of his foot contusion — offered a familiar reminder of how quickly things can turn.