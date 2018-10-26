Dodgers Dugout: Recapping the Game 2 loss

They were down 1-0 to Boston in games and, in Game 2, hadjust taken their first lead of the series. With two out in the fifth inning, Hyun-Jin Ryu ran into some trouble, loading the bases with two out. The Dodgers had three choices: 1. Let Ryu try to get out of it. 2. Have their best reliever the last six weeks, Pedro Baez, ready for this type of situation. 3. Bring in Madson and hope those handful of games he pitched well were the real him and not the 50 games before that (or Game 1, when he failed in a similar situation).