Angel City gives up two late goals in loss to undefeated Kansas City

Highlights from Angel City’s 3-1 loss to the Kansas City Current on Friday night at BMO Stadium.

Claire Lavogez scored two late goals and the Kansas City Current stayed undefeated and at the top of the league with a 3-1 comeback win over Angel City at BMO Stadium on Friday night.

After a long spell of possession, Angel City (2-3-1) scored in the 35th minute. Combining with Alyssa Thompson in the box, Claire Emslie cut around her defender and curled her shot into the far post with her left foot. Emslie now has four goals, tied for the league lead.

The Current (5-0-1) came out with more pressure and energy in the second half, and it paid off.

Vanessa DiBernardo leveled it for the Current in the 54th minute, whipping a shot from well outside the 18-yard box into the upper left corner.

Lavogez timed her run into the box perfectly and connected with Izzy Rodriguez’s cross with her first touch, scoring from close range in the 90th minute to give Kansas City a 2-1 lead.

Lavogez tapped in Temwa Chawinga’s deflected cross in the third minute of stoppage time to seal the victory for the Current, who have scored 20 goals in six games.