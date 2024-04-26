Rams acknowledge Matthew Stafford has asked for more guarantees in contract

Rams general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay on Friday confirmed a report that quarterback Matthew Stafford wants his contract adjusted to include guaranteed salary beyond this season.

NFL.com reported Friday that Stafford was seeking the adjustment.

“We’ve discussed those things,” McVay said after the second day of the NFL draft.

Stafford, 36, is scheduled to earn $31 million this season and carry a salary-cap number of $49.5 million, according to Overthecap.com.

Stafford has two additional years left on the extension he signed in 2022 after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title, but the salaries of $27 million and $26 million are not guaranteed, according to the website.

Stafford has been working with teammates during voluntary offseason workouts, McVay said.

Is Snead encouraged the sides will be able to reach a solution?

“We’re definitely jacked to have Matthew as our QB,” he said.

Do the Rams expect him to participate in upcoming organized team activities?

“We’re going to take it a day at a time,” McVay said. “So we’re going to try and figure it out.

“There’s nothing that’s more important than making sure that he feels appreciated and he knows how much we love him and want him to lead the way and, you know, I think that the commitment that I think he wants to have can be reciprocated and we want to work toward figuring that out.”

Stafford was sidelined for eight games in 2022 because of a concussion and a spinal bruise. In 2023, he sat out one game because of a thumb injury but returned to lead the Rams to a 10-7 finish and playoff appearance.