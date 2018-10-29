Dodgers Dugout: Reflecting on an incredible season

This concludes my fourth season writing this newsletter, and none of it would be possible without you. I am always amazed by the number of emails I get after each edition. It has gotten to the point where I can’t possibly respond to all of them, and I do apologize for that. But I do read every email you send. Some of you have been corresponding with me for four years now, and I especially appreciate all of you. I started out with 50 subscribers, and now, well, I’m not supposed to talk about subscriber numbers, but it’s safe to say that you would fill every seat in Dodger Stadium, with people outside trying to get in. I am incredibly lucky to have you all along for the ride as we watch what the Dodgers do next.