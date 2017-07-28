Corey Seager's two home runs lead Dodgers to come-from-behind win over the Giants

At this point in the Dodgers season, fixation on one particular game, or even one series, feels myopic. The teams owns a double-digit lead in the National League West. They burnish the sport’s best record almost every night. All is prologue until the playoffs.

“Our goal,” manager Dave Roberts said before a 6-4 victory over the Giants on Friday, “is to win 11 games in October.”

Two months remain between now and then. The threat of tedium looms. Yet until October arrives, there are still so many moments to savor for fans of this club. Take the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday, as a majestic drive soared off the bat of Corey Seager and toward the fence in right field.

Backpedaling was Giants outfielder Hunter Pence. He retreated and retreated until he could go no further. When Pence stopped moving, when it became clear Seager’s go-ahead, two-run shot couldn’t be stopped, the crowd at Dodger Stadium erupted. The comebacks, the rallies, the victories night after night — they can look repetitive from afar. But inside this clubhouse, inside this stadium, the joy is still palpable.

Seager supplied his second multi-homer game of the season as the Dodgers (72-31) increased their latest winning streak to six games. After Alex Wood yielded three runs in the top of the seventh, undone by some defense behind him, the offense roared back against the rickety Giants staff.

Austin Barnes walked against Giants starter Matt Moore to open the flurry. Joc Pederson doubled. Yasiel Puig provided an RBI groundout against reliever George Kontos. Chris Taylor doubled off Kontos to tie the score. When Giants reliever Josh Osich hung a slider, Seager made it disappear.

During Roberts’ pregame scrum with reporters, there were few questions asked about the series with San Francisco. Roberts expressed cautious optimism about Clayton Kershaw, who played catch in the afternoon six days after straining his lower back. He insisted his front office was “working their tails off” to improve the team by Monday’s trade deadline. Roberts brushed aside the suggestion that a baseball team can peak too early.

Photos from the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-4 comeback victory over the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on July 28, 2017. (Dan Loumena) (Dan Loumena)

Roberts also embraced a prediction by one of his bosses — his only boss with five NBA championships on his resume. On Thursday evening, while attending Kershaw’s annual charity ping-pong tournament, Magic Johnson set his hopes high for the team he co-owns.

“The Dodgers are going to win the World Series,” Johnson said. “This is our year.”

Roberts did not blanch at the bravado. He has remarked on several occasions this summer that he believes the Dodgers are the best team in baseball. He will not hide from the expectations, even if they escalate pressure on his group to snap a 29-year championship drought.

“I agree with Magic,” Roberts said. “If Magic says it, then I take it as law. He doesn’t have a Major League Baseball championship ring, but he’s got enough fingers to take on another ring.”

The journey will not be complete for a few more months. Until then, the Dodgers are trying to maintain momentum through the long summer. On Friday, they hoped for a revival from Wood after his rockiest outing of the season.

In his first 16 starts in 2017, Wood permitted 17 runs. Last Friday, in his 17th start of the season, he surrendered nine to the Braves. Roberts attributed the result to Wood’s zeal for facing his former team. Atlanta had battered him for six runs in an outing at Turner Field last year. Roberts expected to reconnect with his All-Star form on Friday.

The offense handed Wood a one-run lead in the first inning. Seager belted a first-pitch fastball from Moore. The solo shot cleared the fence in left-center field.

Wood paid for a mistake in the second. He tried to sneak an 0-1 fastball past San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford through the inside part of the plate. Crawford turned on the pitch for a game-tying homer.

The deadlock held until the fifth. Wood drove in the go-ahead run. The inning began with a walk from Austin Barnes. He swiped second base and advanced to third on an errant throw by Giants catcher Nick Hundley. After Pederson walked, Wood came to the plate with one out.

Wood has not been an accomplished hitter this season. He entered the game with only two hits in 2017. He tried to squeeze a bunt down the third-base line, but the ball trickled foul. He fouled off another attempt. With the count full, Wood squared up to bunt, only to shift into swing mode moments before Moore threw. Pederson left early to avoid the double play — which proved vital, when Wood chopped the ball toward Crawford.

Crawford looked to second, but Pederson was already there. The throw beat Wood to first, but Barnes was safe and the Dodgers took the lead.