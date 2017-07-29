Dodgers beat Giants 2-1 to extend win streak to seven games

Rich Hill limited the Giants to one run on two hits, Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger paired up to produce two runs and the Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 2-1 victory over San Francisco.

Bellinger delivered a pair of RBI singles early in the day. Seager scored on both of them. Hill (8-4, 3.35 ERA) departed after 5 2/3 innings and finished July without allowing more than two runs in any of his five starts.

Hill inherited a lead after the first inning. The Dodgers (73-31) produced a quick run off Giants starter Ty Blach. Seager doubled. Justin Turner walked. Bellinger provided an RBI single. A chance at a bigger rally fizzled when Yasiel Puig grounded into a 1-2-3 double play with the bases loaded and one out.

Puig made up for the at-bat soon after returning to the field. San Francisco catcher Buster Posey roped a 91-mph fastball down the right-field line. Puig sprinted toward the baseball and sprawled across his backside to catch it. He skidded to a stop against the wall. Back near the mound, Hill raised both arms to salute his teammate.

The heart of the order produced again in the third. Seager smashed a belt-high fastball off the wall for another double. Turner hit a flyball to center field deep enough for Seager, unbothered by outfielder Denard Span’s arm, to take third. Bellinger bounced a grounder through the drawn-in infield, as the baseball skipped past first baseman Jae-Gyun Hwang for another RBI single.

Hill retired the first 11 batters he faced. The 12th was Hunter Pence, an ungainly but effective player for much of his career, a three-time All-Star mired in his worst season ever. Pence entered Saturday with six homers in 83 games. His seventh happened in the fourth inning.

Hill attacked Pence with fastballs at the start. Pence swung through one and fouled off a few others. With the count at 2-2, Hill tried a curveball. The pitch hung over the plate. Pence belted it over the fence in left.

Manager Dave Roberts prevented Hill from facing Pence again. After the homer, Hill slithered through a jam in the fifth, when Chris Taylor misplayed a hit by Giants outfielder Gorkys Hernandez into a double with an extra base on the error. Hill kept the Dodgers ahead by striking out Blach.



Hill retired the first two batters in the sixth. With Pence coming to bat and Hill’s pitch count at 86, Hill saw Roberts walking onto the field to retrieve him. Pedro Baez would finish the inning. Pence flied out at the warning track as Hill watched from the dugout.

