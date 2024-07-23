Landon Knack continues to prove he belongs on Dodgers in win over Giants

Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack delivers during the fifth inning of a 5-2 win over San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

The Dodgers sent the message Monday.

By designating veteran pitcher James Paxton for assignment, the team sent a clear indication of its faith in its pitching staff’s youngest arms.

Much could change between now and next week’s trade deadline, but for the time being the Dodgers are rolling with a young rotation, one that includes four rookies in Gavin Stone, Justin Wrobleski, River Ryan and Landon Knack (in addition to veterans Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw, who will return from the injured list this week.

Knack was on the mound Tuesday in the Dodgers’ 5-2 win against the San Francisco Giants, continuing his strong rookie season by giving up one run in five innings in front of 52,627 at Dodger Stadium.

Advertisement

The victory was the Dodgers’ fifth in a row coming out of the All-Star break, and was keyed by RBI doubles from Gavin Lux in the first inning and Shohei Ohtani in the fourth. Ohtani also added an RBI single in the eighth, finishing the night second in the NL with 73 RBIs.

But Knack might have had the most effective performance — providing the kind of stress-free production the Dodgers will need from their young pitchers as they await reinforcements in the coming months (when Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are all expected back).

While Stone has been the star of this year’s rookie class, making a Rookie of the Year case with a 9-3 record and 3.19 ERA, Knack isn’t too far behind.

In eight starts, and nine total outings this season, the 26-year-old right-hander is 2-2 with a 3.07 ERA. He’d given up two or fewer runs in his first six starts, then on Tuesday bounced back from a couple of rougher recent outings (four runs in 4 ⅓ innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks and three runs in 4 ⅓ innings against the Philadelphia Phillies) by silencing the Giants’ slumping lineup, a second-inning home run by Tyler Fitzgerald proving to be his only blemish.

Suddenly, Knack and his 44 career big league innings don’t seem so green either.

The Dodgers’ Gavin Lux, left, tries to stretch out a two-run double into a triple, but is tagged out by Giants third baseman Matt Chapman in the first inning Tuesday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

This week, the Dodgers also turned to recently called-up prospects Justin Wrobleski (who has a 4.40 ERA in three starts) and River Ryan (who gave up one unearned run in 5 ⅓ innings against the Giants on Monday) to help fill out a shorthanded rotation.

Advertisement

Wrobleski and Ryan appear likely to get at least one more turn through the rotation in the coming days, with the Dodgers currently utilizing a six-man rotation.

More than anything, though, it was the team’s decision to part ways with Paxton — the 11-year veteran whose 18 starts matched a team high, despite his 4.43 ERA — that sent the loudest message about its faith in its collection of young arms.

“Having River here, and Wrobleski,” manager Dave Roberts said Monday, while also noting the upcoming returns of Glasnow and Kershaw, “we feel good about the starting staff going forward.”

Apart from Stone, it’s doubtful any of the other rookie pitchers will factor into the Dodgers’ postseason rotation.

Could any fit in the club’s bullpen as October approaches?

“I think anything is on the table,” Roberts said. “I think each one of those guys would be and should be open to any role that we have for them going forward.”

For now, the rookie quartet is serving a more important purpose: helping the Dodgers navigate the starting pitching problems of the present, while offering a glimpse of the arms they’ll have to rely on in the future.

Advertisement

Buehler throws in bullpen session

Walker Buehler threw his first bullpen session Tuesday since rejoining the team this week. Buehler, who started the season poorly before going on the injured list because of a hip issue last month, had been working at a private facility in Florida to try to refine his mechanics.

Roberts said there was more “life” to Buehler’s fastball Tuesday, and that his “delivery was cleaned up, more efficient, consistent.” Buehler’s next step hasn’t been determined, but Roberts said it’s possible Buehler could go out on a rehabilitation assignment soon.