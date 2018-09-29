Dodgers pull closer to that playoff spot with 3-1 win over the Giants

The Dodgers still can force a tiebreaker Monday — or perhaps even win the division outright, if the Rockies happen to drop two in a row to the Nationals, and the Dodgers sweep the Giants. That outcome may have seemed possible two weeks ago, but it feels unlikely at this point. The Rockies leapfrogged the Dodgers this week with a four-game sweep of Philadelphia. Colorado’s winning surge coincided with the Dodgers dropping two of three to Arizona.