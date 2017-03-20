After a bout with strep throat, Julio Urias is unlikely to break camp with the Dodgers

A recent bout with strep throat has confirmed the obvious with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias: It is increasingly unlikely that he will begin the season as a member of the starting rotation.

“It would be unrealistic to say he would start the season built up completely,” Manager Dave Roberts said on Monday morning at Camelback Ranch. “The door is not closed. But to say that he would be built up to 100 pitches is probably unrealistic.”

Which means a series of unfortunate events would be required for the Dodgers to need Urias. The team has Brandon McCarthy and Alex Wood prepped for the season, with Hyun-Jin Ryu also making progress. Ryu could leap-frog Wood for the last spot in the rotation, though the Dodgers may be more likely to give Ryu some minor-league outings to test his readiness.

Urias, the 20-year-old left-hander, returned to camp after dealing with his illness for three days. His throat was inflamed. He had trouble swallowing, which led to hunger and fatigue, and Roberts indicated the team needed to monitor him on Monday to check his readiness.

Urias hoped to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. But he had not been told when he might pitch in a game again. He threw 31 pitches and recorded only two outs in his last outing.

“I’ve said it since the beginning: I’m fighting for a spot in the rotation,” Urias said through an interpreter. “It seems like this is the way they’ve been managing me. This is a decision I have to respect. I have to continue doing my job and I have to continue putting up numbers.”

The Dodgers are expected to limit Urias to somewhere between 160 and 180 innings this season. The team wants him to be available in September and October, and that’s why Urias could begin the season in extended spring training, waiting for his opportunity in the majors. Given the organizational depth, the Dodgers can stash Urias there until he’s needed.

“Fair or unfair, right or wrong, that’s a luxury we do have,” Roberts said. “He have the depth with the starting staff. To curtail or monitor Julio’s innings, which we’ve done, is obviously prudent.”

He added: “It’s not easy. But there’s really no right way to handle this. He’s a special player.”

